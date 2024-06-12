Global Prostate Health Market Size To Worth USD 78.03 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 9.12%

New York, United States , June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Prostate Health Market Size is to Grow from USD 32.6 Billion in 2023 to USD 78.03 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.12% during the projected period.





Cancer that originates in the prostate is referred to as prostate cancer. The prostate, a small gland in men that resembles a walnut, produces the seminal fluid, which nourishes and transports sperm. Because it affects a higher proportion of older men, it is a serious health concern, especially in industrialized countries. Cancer patients can benefit from exercise in many ways, including improved quality of life and increased ability to do daily tasks. Prostate cancer is a slowly progressing condition that initially primarily affects the prostate gland but can later spread to other parts of the body, especially the bones and lymph nodes. Many prostate tumors are asymptomatic, grow slowly, and only show up in the prostate gland. Some might spread quickly and cause considerable injury, while others would need therapy. A number of variables, including smoking, obesity rates, lifestyle choices, and the advancement of sophisticated techniques for the diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer, are responsible for the growth in revenue of this market. Technological developments in imaging techniques, robotic-assisted surgery, and precision medicine, among other treatment modalities, are driving market growth. However, prostate cancer along with therapies, such as hormone therapy, radiation, and surgery, can cause erectile dysfunction. Serious morbidities of dizziness and orthostatic hypotension, such as collapses and resultant injuries, are particularly harmful for older people. These issues are preventing the market from expanding throughout the estimated period.

Browse key industry insights spread across 240 pages with 115 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Prostate Health Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Disease Indication (Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH), Prostate Cancer, Alpha Blockers, Prostatitis and Others), By Treatment (Radiation Therapy, Hormone ADT, AR Directed Therapies, Cytotoxic Agents, and Therapeutics), By Distribution Channel (E-Commerce Stores, Pharmacies, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033".

The prostate cancer segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global prostate health market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the disease indication, the global prostate health market is divided into benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH), prostate cancer, alpha-blockers, prostatitis, and others. Among these, the prostate cancer segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global prostate health market during the projected timeframe. The development of malignant (cancer) cells in the prostate's tissues is known as prostate cancer. This increase is attributed to the existence of a strong pipeline and government backing for research.

The hormone ADT segment is predicted to dominate the global prostate health market during the anticipation period.

Based on the treatment, the global prostate health market is divided into radiation therapy, hormone ADT, AR-directed therapies, cytotoxic agents, therapeutics, and others. Among these, the hormone ADT segment is predicted to dominate the global prostate health market during the anticipation period. This growth is due to the growing need for prostate cancer treatment products. Androgens, a hormone linked to male sex, fuel prostate cancer and may even slow its progression

The e-commerce segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the global prostate health market during the estimated period.

Based on the distribution channel, the global prostate health market is categorized into e-commerce stores, pharmacies, and others. Among these, the e-commerce segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the global prostate health market during the estimated period. Online pharmacies are rapidly replacing traditional drugstores due to their ease and expansion. Elderly people and others who reside far from real pharmacies can readily and conveniently acquire prescription medication online.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global prostate health market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global prostate health market over the forecast period. Due to advancements in medical care and the rising prevalence of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Strong healthcare infrastructure, research funding, fair remuneration regulations, and an increase in new product launches have all contributed to the expansion of the prostate health industry in the area. The growing target population, the high incidence of prostatitis, prostate cancer, and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as the dominance of medical device manufacturers, are all factors driving the North American market's growth.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global prostate health market during the projected timeframe. During the estimated time, the expansion of the market is expected to be driven by such economic medicines and technological advancements.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global prostate health market include AbbVie, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Bayer AG, Lily, AbbVie Inc., Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc., Nucleai, Inc., Clovis Oncology, Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, Astellas Pharma Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Gilead Sciences, Inc and Others.

Recent Developments

In March 2022, In order to promote the clinical development of Pluvicto (lutetium Lu 177 vipivotide tetraxetan) and PYLARIFY (piflufolastat F18) for prostate cancer, Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (US) partnered with Novartis AG (Switzerland).

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global prostate health market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Prostate Health Market, By Disease Indication

Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH)

Prostate Cancer

Alpha Blockers

Prostatitis

Others

Global Prostate Health Market, By Treatment

Radiation Therapy

Hormone ADT

AR Directed Therapies

Cytotoxic Agents and Therapeutics

Others

Global Prostate Health Market, By Distribution Channel

E-Commerce Stores

Pharmacies

Others

Global Prostate Health Market, By Regional

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



