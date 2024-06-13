Global Agricultural Variable Rate Technology Market Size To Worth USD 25.43 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 13.85%

New York, United States , June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Agricultural Variable Rate Technology Market Size is to Grow from USD 6.95 Billion in 2023 to USD 25.43 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.85% during projected period.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/4462

Utilizing data-driven technologies, variable rate technology is a cutting-edge approach to farming management that enhances the application of commodities including seeds, fertilizer, and irrigation water. These supplies incorporate crop protection agents, fertilizers, and seeds to maximize crop yield. This is a technology sector that specializes in automated applications, especially those deployed in agriculture. A GPS unit, maps, and sensors are utilized to gather agricultural data. Farmers can apply insecticides, fertilizer, seed, and water at different rates over a field with the aid of variable rate technology (VRT). Farmers can maximize production per acre of land while reducing waste by using VRT to apply the right amount of fertilizers at the right sowing pace. By tailoring crop nutrition and sowing strategies to each zone, they can make maximum use of all available opportunities. The conventional agriculture industry relies heavily on labor for a wide range of tasks. Automation has replaced laborers’ responsibilities due to advancements in technology, enabling industrial players to create more in less time. Agriculture technology is being developed by several government agencies, economists, and politicians. Among the most often used technologies for agriculture variable rates are smart sensors, GPS, GNSS, auto-steering and guidance technology, and VRT. They assist in minimizing waste, which is more common in traditional agricultural methods, and increase resource usage in addition to lowering labor expenses.

Browse key industry insights spread across 250 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the “ Global Agricultural Variable Rate Technology Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Component (Hardware, Services, and Software), By Technology (Map-Based and Sensor-Based), By Crop Type (Grains and Cereals, Oilseeds and Pulses, Fruits and Vegetables, Commercial Crops and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.”

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/4462

The hardware segment is anticipated to dominate the global agricultural variable rate technology market during the projected timeframe.

Based on component, the global agricultural variable rate technology market is divided into hardware, services, and software. Among these, the hardware segment is anticipated to dominate the global agricultural variable rate technology market during the projected timeframe. The widespread adoption of VRT solutions, such as GPS/DGPS receivers, portable computers, sensors, and yield monitors, significantly contributes to the market’s expansion.

The map-based assessment segment is anticipated to contribute the largest share of the global agricultural variable rate technology market during the projected time frame.

Based on the technology, the global agricultural variable rate technology market is divided into map-based and sensor-based. Among these, the map-based segment is anticipated to contribute the largest share of the global agricultural variable rate technology market during the projected time frame. Map-based Variable Rate Technology (VRT) utilizes electronic prescription maps to adjust application rates. By calculating input concentrations based on planned speed and field location from GPS data, VRT optimizes the application.

The cereals and grains segment is anticipated to dominate the global agricultural variable rate technology market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the crop type, the global agricultural variable rate technology market is divided into grains and cereals, oilseeds and pulses, fruits and vegetables, commercial crops, and others. Among these, the cereals and grains segment is anticipated to dominate the global agricultural variable rate technology market during the projected timeframe. Cereals like wheat, corn, and rice lead in VRT adoption due to their prevalence on large farms. VRT optimizes input rates for site-specific field management, reducing environmental impact and enhancing land and crop yield.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/4462

North America is expected to hold the largest revenue share of the global agricultural variable rate technology market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest revenue share of the global agricultural variable rate technology market over the forecast period. Farmers can maximize inputs, boost yields, and lessen their environmental impact with the use of VRT. Investments made by agricultural technology businesses in precision agriculture technologies have increased significantly in the US. North America's notable advancements in the automation and digitization of agriculture have led to the region's current dominance of the worldwide market for variable rate technology. The increasing industrialization and the digital revolution of agriculture are creating new industry standards for the agricultural VRT sector

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR in the global agricultural variable rate technology market during the projected timeframe. Future major growth of VRT is anticipated due in part to Asia Pacific's vast farmlands and rapid population growth. Due to its enormous cropland and quick population increase, it is one of the most potential markets for agriculture VRT. The large Asia Pacific region is home to nations including Australia, China, South Korea, Japan, and India. The need for VRT (Variable Rate Technologies) is driven by the pressure on the agriculture industry to increase efficiency due to population growth in the rising countries of the region. In the Southeast Asian nation, where limits on employee migration and the coronavirus outbreak have resulted in a labor shortage, drones used for seed planting and pesticide and fertilizer spraying are becoming more and more common.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Agricultural Variable Rate Technology Market include Deere & Company, Trimble Inc., Blue River Technology, AGCO Corporation, Delaval, Boumatic, Lely, and TartanSense. Topcon, Ageagle Aerial Systems Inc., Farming Revolution Gmbh, Harvest Automation, Naïo Technologies and other key vendors.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/4462

Recent Developments

In October 2023, to create an experimental facility with four fields and processes, Deere & Company established a significant relationship with Iowa State University (ISU). This partnership allowed Deere to explore sustainable solutions for massively grain-producing systems in an actual setting.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global agricultural variable rate technology Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Agricultural Variable Rate Technology Market, By Component

Hardware

Services

Software

Global Agricultural Variable Rate Technology Market, By Technology

Map-Based

Sensor-Based

Global Agricultural Variable Rate Technology Market, By Crop Type

Grains and Cereals

Oilseeds and Pulses

Fruits and Vegetables

Commercial Crops

Others

Global Agricultural Variable Rate Technology Market, Regional

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Beneficial Insect Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Pollinators, Parasitoids, Pathogen, Predators), By Application (Crop protection and Crop production), By Crop Type (Flowers & Ornamentals, Fruits & Vegetables, and Grains & Pluses), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Precision Swine Farming Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Offering (Climate Control, Swine Health Monitoring, Vaccination, Drug Delivery, Swine Identification and Tracking), By Farm Size (Small Farms, Mid-Sized Farms, and Large Farms), By Application (Hardware, Software, and Services), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033.

Global Secondary Macronutrients Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Nutrients (Calcium, Sulfur, and Magnesium), By Form (Liquid Form, and Dry Form), By Crop Type (Cereals, Grains, Oilseeds, Pulses, and Fruits & Vegetables), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033.

Global Pet Food Market Size, Share & Trends , COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report, By Animal Type (Dog, Cat, and Others), By Form (Dry, Wet, Semi-moist, and Others), By Source (Animal-based, Plant-based, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Pet Food Stores, Online and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 - 2030

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter