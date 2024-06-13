Central government borrowing strategy for 2nd half of 2024

Issuance target is maintained at kr. 65 billion for bond sales

The target for bond issuances is maintained at kr. 65 billion. The target is maintained to ensure a liquid and well-functioning government debt market. Focus will continue to be on issuance in the 2-year and 10-year nominal bonds.

Continued support of market liquidity in the government debt market

The government has actively supported the market in the first half of the year with switch auctions and buy-backs. This is expected to continue in the second half of the year.

Issuance under the central government’s EMTN programme

In the 2nd half of 2024, a short-term bond in either euro or us dollars will be issued under the central government’s EMTN programme. The strategy remains to issue one foreign currency bond annually. The issuance ensures a strong and broad market access in foreign currencies.

