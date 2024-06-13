Worldwide Smartphone Market Forecast 2024-2028: Global Mobile Phone Market Volume Reached 1.365 Billion Units in 2024, with Smartphones Accounting for 86.8% or 1.185 Billion Units

Dublin, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Smartphone Market Forecast, 2024-2028 (May 2024 Update)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global mobile phone market volume reached 1.365 billion units in 2024, with smartphones accounting for 86.8% or 1.185 billion units.

Looking ahead, global smartphone shipments are projected to reach 1.319 billion units by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.26% from 2024 to 2028. This report provides an overview of feature phone and smartphone market volume forecasts during the period 2024-2028, with smartphone market volume breakdowns by region, price point, and operating system.



Key Topics Covered:

Worldwide Mobile Phone Market by Device Type, 2022-2028

Worldwide Mobile Phone Market Share by Device Type, 2022-2028

Worldwide Smartphone Market by Region, 2022-2028

Worldwide Smartphone Market Share by Region, 2022-2028

Worldwide Smartphone Market by Price Point, 2022-2028

Worldwide Smartphone Market Share by Price Point, 2022-2028

Worldwide Smartphone Market by Operating System, 2022-2028

Worldwide Smartphone Market Share by Operating System, 2022-2028

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Alcatel

Apple

Google

Honor

Huawei

Lenovo

Motorola

Nokia

Oppo

Samsung

TCL

Transsion

Vivo

ZTE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eyg5k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.