$3.596 Bn Organ-on-Chip Markets, 2023-2024 & 2033: Increasing Partnerships among Players, Increasing Investment and Funding for OOC Technologies

Dublin, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organ-on-Chip Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Offering, Organ Type, Application, End User, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global organ-on-chip market is projected to reach $3,596.3 million by 2033 from $109.9 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 42.09% during the forecast period 2024-2033

The base year considered for the calculation of the market size is 2023. A historical year analysis has been done for the period FY2021-FY2022. The market size has been estimated for FY2023 and projected for the period FY2024-FY2033. Revenues of the companies have been referenced from their annual reports for FY2020-FY2023.

The key factors driving the growth of the global organ-on-chip market include continuous technological advancements in the fields of drug discovery, toxicity testing, and microfluidics. The combination of tissue engineering, microfluidics, and cell biology has contributed to the development of a micro-engineered organ-on-chip (OOC) platform. Huge R&D investments and collaboration with government agencies and OOC players are further contributing to the market growth.

Rest-of- Asia-Pacific dominated the Asia-Pacific organ-on-chip market in 2023. This region includes fast-growing economies such as Indonesia and Thailand, where increased healthcare spending and governmental research support are beginning to foster market growth. Challenges across these markets include varying regulatory environments and sometimes limited local funding for high-tech research.



Impact Analysis:



Increasing Partnerships among Players: The organ-on-chip market has been witnessing a notable increase in partnerships among key players, driven by the need for advanced solutions in drug development and personalized medicine. Collaborative efforts have become more prevalent as companies aim to leverage each other's technological expertise and market presence. For instance, partnerships between pharmaceutical giants and biotech firms are facilitating the integration of innovative organ-on-chip technologies into mainstream drug testing processes. These alliances are not only enhancing research capabilities but also accelerating the commercialization of organ-on-chip platforms.



Increasing Investment and Funding for Organ-on-Chip Technologies: The organ-on-chip market has been experiencing a surge in investment and funding, reflecting growing confidence in the technology's potential to revolutionize drug development and personalized medicine. Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and large pharmaceutical companies are increasingly allocating substantial resources to support the development and commercialization of organ-on-chip platforms.

This influx of capital is enabling startups and established players alike to accelerate their research and development efforts, expand their technological capabilities, and bring innovative solutions to the market more rapidly.



Market Segmentation:

Application: Drug Discovery Segment to Continue Dominating the Organ-on-Chip Market -Organ-on-chip market has been led by drug discovery, which held a 65.20% share in 2023.

Drug Discovery

Toxicity Testing

Other Applications

Offering: Product Segment to Continue Dominating the Organ-on-Chip Market - The organ-on-chip market has been led by product, which held a 53.94% share in 2023.

Product

Services

Organ Type: Liver-on-a-Chip Segment to Continue Dominating the Organ-on-Chip Market - Organ-on-chip market has been led by liver-on-a-chip, which held a 28.31% share in 2023.

Liver-on-a-Chip

Kidney-on-a-Chip

Lung-on-a-Chip

Heart-on-a-Chip

Brain-on-a-Chip

Other Organ-on-Chip

End User: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Segment to Continue Dominating the Organ-on-Chip Market - Organ-on-chip market has been led by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, which held a 72.69% share in 2023.

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Cosmetic Industry

Others

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 135 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $152.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $3596.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 42.0% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics Overview

Market Drivers

Increasing Demand for Animal-Free Testing

Increasing Focus on Organ-on-Chip Technology

Rising Adoption of Organ-on-Chip (OOC) Technology among Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Ethical Considerations Surrounding the Utilization of Animal Models in Drug Development

Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

Increasing Partnerships among Players

Increasing Investment and Funding for Organ-on-Chip Technologies

Market Challenges

Limitation of Use Restricted to Preclinical Trials

Difficulty in Mimicking Complex Tissues and Organs

Market Opportunities

Development of Multi-Organ-on-Chip Systems

Organ-on-Chip Technologies to Hasten Transition to Personalized Medicine

Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

Emulate, Inc.

Mimetas B.V.

Kirkstall Ltd.

Numa BioSciences

AxoSim

BICO Group AB

CN Bio Innovations Ltd.

SynVivo, Inc.

BEOnchip

The Charles Stark Draper Laboratory, Inc.

TissUse GmbH

InSphero

Obatala Sciences

Hesperos, Inc.

Cherry Biotech

Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Framework in the U.S.

Regulatory Framework in Europe

Regulatory Framework in Japan

Regulatory Framework in China

Regulatory Framework in Other Countries

Regulatory Framework in India

Regulatory Framework in Latin America

Regulatory Framework in the Middle East and Africa

R&D Review

Patent Filing Trend (by Year, Country)

Supply Chain Overview

Value Chain Analysis

Market Map

Application

Global Organ-on-Chip Market (by Application)

Drug Discovery

Toxicity Testing

Other Application

Global Organ-on-Chip Market (by End User)

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Cosmetic Industry

Others

Products



Global Organ-on-Chip Market (by Offering)

Product

Services

Global Organ-on-Chip Market (by Organ Type)

Liver-on-a-Chip

Kidney-on-a-Chip

Lung-on-a-Chip

Brain-on-a-Chip

Heart-on-a-Chip

Other Organ-on-Chip

