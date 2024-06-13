$136 Million Infant Phototherapy Device Market Report, 2024-2032: Light Source, Configuration, End User, Country and Company Analysis

Dublin, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infant Phototherapy Device Market Report by Light Source (Fluorescent Lamps, Light Emitting Diodes, Quartz Halogen Lamps, Gas Discharge Tubes), Configuration (Mobile Device, Fixed Device), End User (Hospitals, Neonatal Clinics), Country and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Infant Phototherapy Device Market is expected to be about US$ 135.97 million by 2032 compared to US$ 96.44 million in 2023. The industry is forecast to grow with a CAGR of 3.89% from 2024 to 2032.

The United States accounts for a considerable share in the global infant phototherapy device market. This is due to the prevalence of neonatal jaundice. A JAMA Network report states that between 60% and 70% of the 4 million babies born in the United States each year have clinical jaundice. The consumer awareness initiatives further propel the worldwide infant phototherapy device industry. For example, in 2023, the International Society for Neonatal Screening (ISNS) and the Association of Public Health Laboratories (APHL) joined forces to showcase global advancements and possibilities in neonatal screening.



The high rate of diagnosis and treatment and technological advancements further drive the infant phototherapy device market. For example, the FDA-approved "SkyLife" device, which is now under examination, is a mattress that uses blue LEDs as its light source, just like the existing blue LED panel devices. Because it produces safer, non-ultraviolet light, this gadget is thought to prevent many of the ill effects associated with using fluorescent tube lights. It is also more efficient than using mattresses or blankets, which rely on fluorescent tubes or blue halogen bulbs for lighting. The light is emitted under the infant.





Market Highlights

Prevalence of Jaundice in Newborns

Assistance of Home-based Phototherapy Expands the Infant Phototherapy Device Market

Technological Advancements and Innovation in the Infant Phototherapy Device Industry

Infant Phototherapy Device Industry News

In December 2023: 2nd hospital in Rajkot has a particular neonatal care unit. Officials added that the ten-bed unit has all modern equipment for treating neonatal patients. These include LED phototherapy equipment for treating neonatal jaundice.

In November 2023: Drager declared that it had won financing from the Innovative Health Initiative and is moving forward with creating an intensive-care unit in collaboration with technology partners.

Light Source - Market breakup in 3 viewpoints:

1. Fluorescent Lamps

2. Light Emitting Diodes

3. Quartz Halogen Lamps

4. Gas Discharge Tubes

Configuration - Market breakup in 2 viewpoints:

1. Mobile Device

2. Fixed Device

End User - Market breakup in 2 viewpoints:

1. Hospitals

2. Neonatal Clinics

Country - Market breakup in 5 regions and 25 countries:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Latin America

5. Middle East & Africa

Key Players Analysis:

1. Ningbo David Medical Device Co. Ltd.

2. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

3. General Electric Company

4. Inspiration Healthcare Group PLC

5. Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

6. Ibis Medical Equipment and Systems Pvt. Ltd.

7. Weyer GmbH

8. Natus Medical Incorporated

All the key players have been covered from 4 viewpoints:

Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments

Revenue Analysis

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $96.44 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $135.97 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global

