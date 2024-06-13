Portmarnock Resort completes the multi-million-euro renovation of its rebranded Jameson Golf Links

DUBLIN, Ireland, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sandman Hotel Group and Portmarnock Resort are delighted to announce the completion of the multi-million-euro renovations on the recently rebranded Jameson Golf Links. This exciting two-year project has seen numerous holes remodeled on the championship golf course. The re-designed layout is the mastermind of Jeff Lynch, Director & Senior architect at (re)GOLF, with work completed by Northland Properties and the Gaglardi Family.

Formerly known as Portmarnock Hotel and Golf Links, various modifications have been made to Bernhard Langer’s original 1995 design. One of the most remarkable transformations has been the elevation of many of the tee boxes and greens, bringing the sea closer to the course to create stunning panoramic views of North Dublin’s Velvet Strand and the famous island known locally as Ireland’s Eye. Following the opening of the penultimate hole, the course now plays as a par 72, measuring 7,266 yards off the back tees and ensures golfers of all abilities can manage, and enjoy, their way around.





The course rebrand brings to life the inextricable link between the land, the clubhouse, and the famous Jameson whiskey dynasty – a family who played an important part in the introduction of the game of golf to Ireland and particularly the north Dublin coast.

“The feedback we are receiving from members and visiting guests about the changes made to the links over the past year or so has been fantastic”, shares Paul McCanny, Director of Golf at Jameson Golf Links. “Jeff Lynch and (re)GOLF Design, DAR Golf, Aquaturf Solutions, and our own Jameson Golf Links maintenance team have delivered work of the highest quality. The aim was to make the most of our spectacular dunescape whilst heightening the golfing experience. We believe Jameson Golf Links is now one of the best links golf experiences in Ireland.”





Portmarnock Resort has also seen extensive hotel renovations made in recent years, bringing Dublin’s only coastal resort to a new level of luxury for golf-loving visitors to Ireland’s famous capital city. Due to its locality, the resort – a 30-minute journey from the heart of Dublin and 20 minutes from the capital city’s international airport – provides a perfect base for golfers looking to explore the vast array of world-class links courses along the north Dublin coast – including Portmarnock Golf Club, The Island, and Royal Dublin.

About Portmarnock Resort

Dublin’s only coastal resort, Portmarnock Resort & Jameson Golf Links, is situated on the picture-perfect ‘Velvet Strand’, one of Ireland’s most stunning stretches of uninterrupted coastline making it hard to believe that you’re just 20 minutes away from Dublin’s city centre.

Perfectly combining rich history and modern luxury, the land on which Portmarnock Resort & Jameson Golf Links is located is originally part of the Jameson family home in Portmarnock (1847), St. Marnocks House. The home itself now forms part of Portmarnock Resort. In the 1850s, John Jameson built his own private course on the site which would have been used by friends and family coming from Scotland. Three of the Jamesons, including John, are laid to rest in the graveyard to the right of the first hole.

The property recently rebranded from the Portmarnock Hotel & Golf Links, and since being acquired by the Sandman Hotel Group in 2019, has been entirely reimagined to complement a breathtaking seaside location and to accommodate the modern guest seeking an escape.

With an award-winning Links Course, Spa, and three dining outlets where guests can choose from fine dining options, traditional Afternoon Tea, or a delicious pub-style meal, Portmarnock Resort & Jameson Golf Links appeals as much to the business traveler, as the golf enthusiast or the quiet seekers in search of some coastal respite.

Portmarnock, where the only thing overlooked is the sea…

