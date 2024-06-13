Climb Channel Solutions Announces Partnership with Flashpoint to Deliver Industry-Leading Threat Intelligence Solutions

EATONTOWN, N.J., June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) announced the launch of their partnership with Flashpoint, the industry leader in threat data and intelligence. This strategic partnership aims to empower mission-critical organizations to proactively and decisively confront security and intelligence challenges with the most powerful data at the core, ensuring the safety of people, places, and assets.



“We are excited to join forces with Climb Channel Solutions to amplify our reach and impact,” said Ryan Bauernschmidt, Senior Director of Partnerships at Flashpoint. “This strategic alliance aligns with our mission to deliver the most relevant, timely, and actionable threat intelligence that empowers enterprises to make mission-critical decisions that keep people and assets safe. By leveraging Climb’s extensive distribution network, we can expand the reach of our industry-leading threat intelligence to a broader audience. This partnership will not only drive significant growth but also provide unparalleled value to our mutual customers by enhancing their ability to proactively safeguard critical assets and reduce risk.”

The global partnership between Climb and Flashpoint will enable more partners to access Flashpoint's comprehensive threat intelligence platform, Flashpoint Ignite, which integrates human-powered data collection and intelligence with intuitive technology to help organizations protect people, places, and assets. This collaboration underscores Climb Channel Solutions’ commitment to offering innovative technologies to its network of value-added resellers (VARs) and managed service providers (MSPs).

“As threat actors become smarter, and threats become more complex, it is critical that Climb continues to provide our partners with the best technologies to protect their customers’ data,” says Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions. “By partnering with Flashpoint, we enable partners and their customers with top threat intelligence solutions to quickly and easily make decisions and take action.”

About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty technology distributor focusing on Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & Application Lifecycle. What sets Climb apart is our commitment to transform distribution by providing emerging and established IT technologies, flexible financing, real-time quoting, best of breed channel operations, speed to market, and exceptional service to our partners worldwide. Climb Channel Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ: CLMB). Experience the Climb difference and learn how our people-first approach empowers VARs and MSPs to grow, scale, and accelerate their business. Visit www.ClimbCS.com, call 1-800-847-7078, and connect with us on LinkedIn!

About Flashpoint

Flashpoint is the pioneering leader in threat data and intelligence. We empower commercial enterprises and government agencies to decisively confront complex security challenges, reduce risk, and improve operational resilience amid fast-evolving threats. Through the Flashpoint Ignite platform, we deliver unparalleled depth, breadth and speed of data from highly relevant sources, enriched by human insights. Our solutions span cyber threat intelligence, vulnerability intelligence, geopolitical risk, physical security, fraud and brand protection. The result: our customers safeguard critical assets, avoid financial loss, and protect lives. Discover more at flashpoint.io.

