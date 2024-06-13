DigitMiner - Guide to Make Money with Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Mining

Missouri, Texas, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Established in 2019, DigitMiner rapidly rose to prominence in the dynamic world of cryptocurrency bitcoin mining from its base in USA. DigitMiner's mission has always been to maximize hashrate by employing cutting-edge AI technology, making DigitMiner a pioneer in efficiency, innovation, and sustainability in the Bitcoin mining space. DigitMiner's unwavering commitment to these principles has not only fueled their growth, but also solidified their reputation as a pioneer in the cryptocurrency mining industry.

DigitMiner has always been at the forefront of providing cryptocurrency bitcoin mining solutions. Now, serving over 2,600K+ global customers, it has ramped up its efforts to democratize the mining industry. DigitMiner has introduced a series of affordable cryptocurrency bitcoin mining packages that eliminate the need for substantial upfront investments and technical expertise, making it easy for anyone interested in cryptocurrency mining.

New users are welcomed with an immediate $10 upon signup and enjoy automated daily payouts. DigitMiner's offering spans a variety of crypto contracts and includes a robust affiliate program with 5% lifetime rewards. What's more, all these services come with 24/7 online support and high-end security features, including DDoS and SSL protection systems, ensuring a secure mining environment.

With diverse investment options, DigitMiner has designed profit packages to suit every type of investor, ranging from the Basic mining package priced at $10 to the more premium Mining package for $6,400. These packages offer fixed returns and have specific validities, ensuring investors can capitalize on the rising popularity of various cryptocurrencies.

Cryptocurrency Packages

A major feature that distinguishes DigitMiner from other platforms is mining packages and profits. They make it easier for any user to indulge in the lucrative world of cryptocurrency mining by offering state-of-the-art blockchain technology and a user-friendly interface. The most prominent part of DigitMiner is to provide daily payout profit and users can withdraw quickly. Some of the most important packages include:

1- Basic Mining: This contract is valid for 1 day and priced at $10. Its fixed return is $10.8

2- Bitcoin Mining: This contract is valid for 3 days and priced at $100. Its fixed return is $100+$3.9

3- Litecoin Mining: This contract is valid for 7 days and priced at $500. Its fixed return is $500+$56

4- Dogecoin Mining: This contract is valid for 15 days and is priced at $1,200. Its fixed return is $1,200+$324

5- Dashcoin Mining: This contract is valid for 30 days and is priced at $3,000. Its fixed return is $3,000+$1,710

6- BitcoinCash Mining Mining: This contract is valid for 60 days and is priced at $6,400. It has a fixed return of $6,400+$7,680

"Mining cryptocurrencies shouldn't be a luxury; it should be a possibility for everyone. We at DigitMiner are consistently pushing boundaries to make this a reality. Our affordable cryptocurrency bitcoin packages are a testament to our mission to democratize cryptocurrency mining, giving everyone a chance to join the crypto revolution without worrying about hefty upfront costs or technical complexities," - Keith Robert, manager of DigitMiner.

DigitMiner's secure, easy-to-use platform also allows users to withdraw their earnings effortlessly, making the cryptocurrency bitcoin mining journey seamless from start to finish. "Our commitment to security and convenience extends to our user-friendly interface, which even novice miners can navigate with ease," says Keith Robert.

Furthermore, DigitMiner's unique referral system allows users to invite friends and earn up to 5% commission on each successful referral purchase. This feature boosts users earnings and helps expand the community of DigitMiner users.

About DigitMiner

DigitMiner is a licensed cryptocurrency bitcoin mining company headquartered in Wyoming, United States. Launched in 2019, it owns professional Bitcoin mining rigs across industrial facilities in Kazakhstan, Iceland, Mongolia and Myanmar. DigitMiner stands out in the cryptocurrency bitcoin mining industry, serving over 2,600K+ individuals from all around the globe, providing an avenue for earning cryptocurrency.





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

