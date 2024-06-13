Global Empty Capsules Market Size To Worth USD 7.53 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 9.04%

New York, United States , June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Empty Capsules Market Size is to Grow from USD 3.17 Billion in 2023 to USD 7.53 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.04% during the projected period.





Solid oral pharmaceutical dosage forms called capsules are intended to treat a particular human ailment or condition. They may contain one or more pharmaceuticals or a combination of treatments. There are two distinct types of empty capsules: those containing gelatin and those without. After producing their drugs, pharmaceutical corporations package and distribute them in empty capsules. The capsule shells are usually made of pullulan, starch, hydroxyl propyl methylcellulose, and other non-gelatinous materials. There are several colors, forms, and variations of empty capsules. The market for empty capsules is expected to expand significantly in the forecast period. The need for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products is predicted to rise, driving growth in the empty capsule industry. The market is moving forward because of factors such as increased demand for specialized drug delivery systems, improvements in capsule technology, and the growing preference of consumers for easy and adaptable dose forms. Gelatin is the most commonly utilized ingredient in the manufacturing of empty capsules. Collagen, which is derived from animal byproducts such as the hides, bones, and hooves of cattle, pigs, fish, horses, and poultry, is used to make gelatin. Many people adhere to cultural customs that ban the purchase of products derived from animals. Furthermore, certain individuals have dietary limitations about products derived from animals. As a result, these limitations can hinder market expansion to a certain growth. Furthermore, the decreasing availability of raw materials caused problems for the producers of gelatin capsules over time.

Global Empty Capsules Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Gelatin, Non-gelatin), By Functionality (Immediate-Release, Sustained-Release, Delayed Release, and Others), By Therapeutic Application (Vitamin & Dietary Supplements, Antibiotic & Antibacterial Drugs, Cardiac Therapy Drugs, Antacids & Anti-flatulent preparations, and Others), By End User (Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, Cosmetic, Reference Laboratories, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The gelatin segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global empty capsules market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the type, the global empty capsules market is divided into gelatin and non-gelatin. Among these, the gelatin segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global empty capsules market during the projected timeframe. Gelatin capsules have several benefits, including homogeneous drug distribution throughout the body, quick drug release, and oxygen barrier properties. The gelatin capsules are a perfect option for producing capsules because of their characteristics.

The immediate-release segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global empty capsules market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the functionality, the global empty capsules market is divided into immediate-release, sustained-release, delayed release, and others. Among these, the immediate-release segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global empty capsule market during the projected timeframe. Due to the need for these capsules in the production of medication formulations including antacids and antibiotics with antibacterial properties, the company has the largest market share. Thus, the market category is expanding due in part to the enormous need for instant-release capsules in the production of medicinal items like antibiotics and antacids.

The dietary supplements segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the global empty capsules market during the estimated period.

Based on the therapeutic application, the global empty capsules market is divided into vitamin & dietary supplements, antibiotic & antibacterial drugs, cardiac therapy drugs, antacids & anti-flatulent preparations, and others. Among these, the dietary supplements segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the global empty capsule market during the estimated period. Because more people are receiving diagnoses for inflammatory and infectious diseases, which need the usage of capsule drugs, the market has been growing. The category is growing in part because of the research and development being done to produce antibacterial drugs and antibiotics.

The pharmaceutical segment is predicted to dominate the global empty capsules market during the anticipation period.

Based on the end users, the global empty capsules market is divided into pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic, reference laboratories, and others. Among these, the pharmaceutical segment is predicted to dominate the global empty capsules market during the anticipation period. The need for empty capsules in the pharmaceutical sector is expanding rapidly due to the increasing number of pharmaceuticals being released in tablet form to treat a greater variety of disorders.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global empty capsules market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global empty capsules market over the forecast period. The region has a presence of major pharmaceutical companies, which is the biggest consumer of these empty capsules. The market for empty capsules is seeing growth as a result of the increased focus on creating superior and generic pharmaceutical products. The rising advancement in the technology for the manufacturing of capsule drugs in the region is also propelling regional growth. Due to the number of capsules manufactured, the presence of significant businesses involved in the production of empty capsules, and the rise in the prevalence of chronic illnesses such as cancer and cardiovascular disease Important advancements in the field of capsule drug delivery technology.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global empty capsules market during the projected timeframe. The main factors behind this regional market's growth are the development of pharmaceutical production facilities, increased investments in the pharmaceutical sector, easy access to raw materials, and the strengthening of relationships between raw material suppliers and pharmaceutical companies.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global empty capsules market include ACG Group, Aenova Group GmbH, Qualicaps, Capscanada Corporation, Suheung Co., Ltd, Bright Pharma Caps Inc., Nectar Lifesciences Ltd., Roxlor, Erawat Pharma Limited, Fuji Capsule Co. Ltd., Ajix Inc., Snail, Pharma Industry Co., Ltd., Natural Capsules Limited, Lonza Group AG, and Others.

Recent Developments

In August 2023, Neurosciences of Neurocrine, Inc. NBIX, a stock traded on the Nasdaq, reported that the FDA in the United States has approved INGREZZA® valbenazine capsules for the treatment of people suffering from chorea linked to Huntington's disease (HD).

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global empty capsule market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Empty Capsules Market, By Type

Gelatin

Non-Gelatin

Global Empty Capsules Market, By Functionality

Immediate-Release

Sustained-Release

Delayed Release

Others

Global Empty Capsules Market, By Therapeutic Application

Vitamin & Dietary Supplements

Antibiotic & Antibacterial Drugs

Cardiac Therapy Drugs

Antacids & Anti-flatulent preparations

Others

Global Empty Capsules Market, By End User

Pharmaceutical

Nutraceutical

Cosmetic

Reference Laboratories

Others

Global Empty Capsules Market, By Regional

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



