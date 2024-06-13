Apotea Expands Agreement with RightHand Robotics to Deploy RightPick™ Item-Handling System in New Logistics Center

BOSTON, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RightHand Robotics , a leader in autonomous AI robotic picking solutions for order fulfillment, announces a strategic robotic expansion agreement with Apotea , Sweden’s leading online pharmacy, to automate their new logistics center in Varberg, Sweden. In close collaboration with SSI Schaefer , a global provider of automated workflow and logistics solutions, the RightHand Robotics RightPick™ item-handling system will be deployed, installed, and fully operating by 2025 to support Apotea’s increasing demand of online orders.



The 30,000-square-meter (323,000 sq. ft.) facility will be the second Apotea warehouse that RightHand Robotics is automating. In 2022, Apotea implemented the RightPick platform in their facility in Morgongåva, Sweden, which now ships around 70,000 orders of medication and non-prescription products per day. With their new investment in SSI’s solutions and continued trust in RightHand Robotics’ technology, Apotea expects to increase the number of orders per day processed at their Varberg warehouse by 50,000.

“We are happy to have found a unique and tailor-made solution with RightHand Robotics technology for our warehouse in Varberg,” said Pär Svardson, CEO of Apotea. “We have worked with RightHand Robotics for a few years now and our initiatives for automation have substantially increased our efficiency. This is a necessary investment for us, as we continue our expansion and fulfill customer demands.”

World-renowned for its intelligent robotic manipulation and machine-learning capabilities, the RightPick system will be integrated with the SSI Cuby single-level shuttle system , a fully automated solution for the storage of containers and cartons. During operations, the RightPick system will be stationed at the end of a conveyor belt to receive and pick products from the SSI source tote, barcode scan if necessary, and place the product in the designated tote location for its final destination. Together, the RightHand and SSI systems will deliver precise automated item handling – reducing errors and significantly increasing the speed of Apotea’s order processing and fulfillment.

“We’re honored that Apotea chose us again to support their e-commerce needs,” said Brian Owen, CEO of RightHand Robotics. “This is a true testament to our RightPick system’s proven track record of increased order fulfillment rates and a strong ROI. We’re excited to work with SSI on this project, integrating our technologies to provide Apotea with a powerful solution that will meet their evolving e-commerce demands.”

Apotea’s investment represents a significant step toward the evolution of logistics and e-commerce in Sweden. To keep up with further developments with Apotea and the global deployment of RightPick systems, visit the RightHand Robotics website here .

About RightHand Robotics

RightHand Robotics (RHR) builds a data-driven intelligent picking platform, providing flexible and scalable automation for predictable order fulfillment. The RightPick system, their robotic piece-picking solution, enables retailers to rise up to the new realities of online commerce. RHR was founded in 2015 by a DARPA challenge-winning team from the Harvard Biorobotics Lab, the Yale GRAB Lab, and MIT, intent on bringing grasping intelligence powered by computer vision and applied machine learning to bear on real-world problems. The company is based in Charlestown, Massachusetts, outside of Boston. For more information, visit www.righthandrobotics.com/ or follow the company @RHRobotics .

About apotea.se

Apotea is Sweden's largest online pharmacy. They have the largest range, over 25,000 over-the-counter products and almost 16,000 prescription drugs for humans and animals, and are Sweden's most sustainable e-commerce operation, according to the Sustainable Brand Index 2021. With fast deliveries and advice via email, chat and telephone, we make everyday life easier for our customers. Since the start in 2011, sales have increased from approximately SEK 12 million to SEK 5,5 billion in 2023. Apotea has about 800 employees in Morgongåva and Stockholm. For more information see apotea.se .

About SSI Schaefer Group

The SSI Schaefer Group is a leading global solution provider for all areas of intralogistics. With innovative technologies and software, the company empowers small to medium-sized enterprises as well as large companies to increase the efficiency and sustainability of their storage, picking, and transport processes – offering complete solutions spanning fully automated warehouses with tailored service and maintenance packages, to robotics and automated guided vehicles, to manual and semi-automatic systems such as workstations, racks, and containers. For further information: https://www.ssi-schaefer.com/en-sg .

