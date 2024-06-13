Axiomise Heads to RISC-V Summit Europe June 25-27 in Munich

Demonstrates formalISA RISC-V App

Showcases production-grade verification methodology

Offers discount pricing for On-Demand FV101 Course through mid-July



LONDON, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiomise, a company noted for enabling formal verification adoption, is headed to the RISC-V Summit Europe to demonstrate formalISA, its automated formal RISC-V app, and showcase its production-grade verification methodology for 32-bit and 64-bit RISC-V processors.

Also announced today as part of Axiomise’s vision of making formal normal is a half-price discount on its flagship on-demand FV101 course from Sunday, June 23, through Monday, July 15, using coupon code riscv-2024-eu. Additionally, it unveiled an industry vodcast on formal verification covering RISC-V verification.

About Axiomise formalISA

The Axiomise formalISA app, verification IP that has verified more than six different processors including out-of-order superscalar processors, establishes exhaustive architectural compliance against the RISC-V ISA as well as verifying micro-architectural implementations through mathematical proofs. It can find a variety of bugs on pre-verified designs, builds exhaustive proofs and offers an extensive coverage metrics dashboard.

Axiomise’s formalISA takes debug to a new level by building an intelligent debugger called i-RADAR that creates debug reports and waveform annotations, automatically saving time in debug handover. In addition to RV32IMC and RV64IMC, formalISA supports Zb* instruction set and integer arithmetic verification.

Axiomise at RISC-V SummitEU

A Silver sponsor of the RISC-V Summit Europe, Axiomise will be in booth # 31Tuesday, June 25, through Thursday, June 27, at the MOC Event Center in Munich, Germany. Dr. Ashish Darbari, a formal verification expert and founder and CEO of Axiomise, will be in the booth and available to answer questions about formal verification.

To arrange a demonstration or private meeting, send email to info@axiomise.com. Visit formalISA app and its features for more details. Online product demos can be viewed at the formalISA studio. For talks and videos on application of the formalISA app and its background technology, go to RISC-V studio.

About Axiomise

Axiomise is accelerating formal verification adoption through its unique combination of training, consulting, services and specialized verification solutions for RISC-V. Axiomise was founded by Dr. Ashish Darbari, FBCS, FIETE, DPhil (Oxford), who has been a formal verification practitioner for more than two decades with 60 patents in formal verification and more than 70 publications.

