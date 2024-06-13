Zapata AI’s Chief Revenue Officer Jon Zorio and Chief Technology Officer Yudong Cao to Participate in Livestreamed Panel Discussions at the D-Wave Qubits Conference on June 17, 2024

Zorio to be part of opening keynote scheduled for 8:30am EDT

Zorio and Cao to host fireside chat at 3:50pm EDT that will be moderated by The Boston Globe’s Aaron Pressman

BOSTON, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. (“Zapata AI” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ZPTA), the Industrial Generative AI company, today announced that two members of its executive team — Chief Revenue Officer Jon Zorio and Chief Technology Officer Yudong Cao — will be speaking at the D-Wave Qubits Conference on June 17, 2024. Zorio will join the conference’s opening keynote discussion, hosted by Dr. Alan Baratz, President and Chief Executive Officer of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (“D-Wave”) (NYSE: QBTS), taking place at 8:30am EDT, while Zorio and Cao will be participating in a fireside chat hosted by The Boston Globe’s Aaron Pressman at 3:50pm ET. Both discussions will be livestreamed, and interested parties can watch here.

Zorio will provide a high-level overview of Zapata AI’s quantum and AI capabilities and how the company is helping its enterprise customers, which span multiple industries, solve some of their most complex industrial-scale problems during the keynote. Zorio’s and Cao’s fireside chat, titled The Quantum Leap in Generative AI: Implications for Industry, will focus on a range of topics, including the intersection of quantum and AI, the Company’s partnership with D-Wave, use cases for quantum-enhanced generative AI across industries, the Boston AI tech scene and more.

Qubits is considered one of the top quantum computing conferences in the world and brings together hundreds of industry experts. The conference showcases “success powered by quantum” through business optimization use cases, progress in quantum-fueled AI technology, and demonstrations of annealing quantum computing performance over classical computing. The event features demos of real-world quantum applications across logistics and manufacturing, government, life sciences, financial services, and other sectors. A livestream of the first day’s content is available here.

About Zapata AI

Zapata AI is an Industrial Generative AI company, revolutionizing how enterprises solve complex operational challenges with its powerful suite of generative AI software applications and cutting-edge reference architecture. By combining numerical and text-based generative AI models and custom software applications to power industrial-scale solutions, Zapata AI enables enterprises and government entities to drive growth, cost savings through operational efficiencies, and critical operational insights. With its proprietary data science and engineering techniques, and the Orquestra® platform, Zapata AI is accelerating Generative AI’s impact across industries by delivering solutions which are higher performing, less costly, and more accurate and expressive than current, classical approaches to AI. The Company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

