High Roller Technologies Announces Hiring of Tony Kjaldstrom as General Manager of Malta Office

Las Vegas, Nevada, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Roller Technologies, operator of www.HighRoller.com and www.Fruta.com , premium brands in online gaming and a destination for high rollers, announced today the hiring of Tony Kjaldstrom as General Manager in the Malta office.



Tony Kjaldstrom brings over 16 years of experience in the online gaming industry to his new role at High Roller. Prior to joining High Roller, Tony was the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Product Officer at Rootz. He has also held senior positions at online sports betting and casino gaming company NordicBet, and the Gaming Innovation Group. With a proven record in driving operational growth, Mr. Kjaldstrom will help lead the Company as it enters into the next phase of user growth and market expansion.

"Tony Kjaldstrom is an excellent addition to our already robust management team," said Ben Clemes, CEO of High Roller Technologies. "His wealth of experience in the online gaming sector and proven track record make him an invaluable asset. It is great to collaborate with him again after our successful tenures at Gaming Innovation Group and NordicBet. He is a welcome addition to the experienced management team already in place at High Roller, and their collaborative expertise is key to taking the company to new heights."

Commenting on his new role, Tony Kjaldstrom said, "I am thrilled to join High Roller and collaborate with the talented team here in Malta to drive innovation and growth. I look forward to sharing my knowledge and experience to help High Roller reach new heights and expand its market presence."

With Tony's appointment, High Roller Technologies continues to strengthen its leadership team, reaffirming its commitment to providing a top-tier online gaming experience for high rollers around the globe.

High Roller’s proprietary platform is based around a set of gaming products, referred to as iCasino and offers players in select markets a wide range of games, including many that are available in land-based casinos- video slots, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, craps, and video poker, currently more than 3,000 games from over 50 providers.

About High Roller Technologies Inc.

High Roller Technologies, Inc. operates as a global online gaming operator. The Company offers a compelling real money online casino platform with enhanced search engine optimization, direct API integrations, faster load times, and better scalability. High Roller Technologies serves customers worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.