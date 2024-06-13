Health Monitor Network ® Named one of Fortune magazine’s 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in New York ™

Montvale, NJ, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pioneering healthcare communications company Health Monitor Network is proud to be selected as one of 2024’s Fortune Best Workplaces in New York. This prestigious annual award recognizes those companies with exceptional workplace cultures. It is based on organizations that have high levels of trust and employee engagement as validated by employee engagement results.

“We are extremely proud of our workplace culture at Health Monitor. Offering flexibility, prioritizing work-life balance and encouraging ideas from all are some of the key factors that contribute to our supportive environment and overall success. We are committed to colleague training, development and expanded engagement programs as we continue to scale and grow,” said Lorraine Forster, SVP Human Resources.

Health Monitor is focused on creating an environment that encourages collaboration and fosters growth. "We are thrilled to be named as a 2024 Fortune Best Workplace in New York winner. We truly believe that all our quantifiable success metrics like sales growth, new client wins, and new products launched are actually all outcomes of getting the people equation right. As a leadership team we spend a lot of time focused on developing people, living our values every day, and creating exceptional workplace experiences that create both a great place to work and growth for all our employees,” said David Paragamian, CEO of Health Monitor Network. “In addition to our certification as a Great Place to Work recently for the fourth time, this new Fortune recognition is a testament to each member of our remarkable team who truly make it a culture where everyone can thrive. We thank them for their incredible contributions in gaining this new recognition.’’

Health Monitor Network prioritizes workplace culture. For example, 99% of employees said that when you join Health Monitor, you are made to feel welcome.

About Health Monitor Network®

Health Monitor is a targeted healthcare marketing platform for the pharmaceutical/OTC and CPG industries. Our in-house, award-winning content studio creates bespoke educational content about disease states and specific therapies that powers more productive patient-physician dialogues. Health Monitor has the largest proprietary physician office network in the industry, with over 250,000 offices and more than 450,000 healthcare professionals engaging with our omnichannel educational products. For over 40 years, our brand has been at the forefront of healthcare marketing and trusted to deliver high-value content at all points of care for patients and physicians providing powerful ROI to brands and better outcomes for patients. Together we build brands and empower patients.

About Fortune ® and Great Place to Work ®

Fortune has been recognizing the Best Workplaces in New York for several years. In partnership with Great Place to Work, they analyze validated survey feedback from 100,000 U.S. employees to determine the rankings and designations on Fortune.com.

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across sixty countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

