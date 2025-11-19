Health Monitor Network Wins 10 MarCom Awards, Showcasing Excellence Across Print, Digital, and Audio Education for Patients and Healthcare Professionals

Montvale, NJ, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Monitor, the leading point of care media company delivering trusted patient and healthcare professional education, has been honored with 10 MarCom Awards in the 2025 international competition—one of the most prestigious awards programs in marketing and communications.

The MarCom Awards recognize excellence across a broad spectrum of marketing and communication disciplines worldwide. Established in 2004, the program has become a premier global benchmark within the marketing and communications industry, attracting thousands of entries each year from agencies, media organizations, corporations, and nonprofits.

Health Monitor earned five Platinum Awards, four Gold Awards, and one Honorable Mention, receiving recognition for every submission and across its full spectrum of integrated educational offerings. The award-winning work included print and digital patient guides; print and omnichannel Clinician Update programs; a conference-focused Clinician Currents eNewsletter; and both patient- and HCP-facing podcasts—most notably the company’s first-ever Clinician Update podcast series developed specifically for healthcare professionals. Together, these achievements underscore Health Monitor’s leadership in producing high-quality, multi-channel education that supports both patients and healthcare professionals.

“Being recognized by one of the largest, most-respected creative competitions in the world is an extraordinary honor,” said Colleen D’Anna, Vice President of Marketing & Client Solutions at Health Monitor. “These awards reflect the strategic thinking, creativity, and commitment to quality our teams bring to every initiative. Our work is driven by a deep commitment to supporting patients, healthcare professionals, and the life sciences partners who rely on us to deliver meaningful, trustworthy education.”

These accolades reinforce Health Monitor’s momentum as it continues to expand innovative, multimedia solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of patients and healthcare professionals. The company remains dedicated to empowering these audiences with resources that support more informed, productive healthcare conversations—ultimately helping drive better health outcomes.

About Health Monitor Network ®

For over 40 years, Health Monitor has been a nationally recognized, targeted healthcare marketing platform for the Pharma/OTC industry. Our in-house, award-winning content studio creates bespoke healthcare education that fosters more productive patient-physician dialogues at every point of care—we call it #TheHealthMonitorDifference. We have the largest proprietary physician office network in the industry, with over 250,000 offices and more than 450,000 healthcare professionals engaging with our omnichannel educational products. Health Monitor delivers premium point of care content that empowers patients and HCPs with trusted information to achieve the best health outcomes while driving impactful ROI for brands.

