Health Monitor Network Announces Appointment of Lucia Burchell as Senior Vice President, Analytics, Research & Insights, Making Major Investment in Next Gen Data for Clients

Montvale, NJ, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Monitor Network, the trusted leader and innovator in point of care (POC) marketing, today announced the appointment of Lucia Burchell as Senior Vice President, Analytics, Research & Insights. This strategic appointment marks another step forward in Health Monitor’s evolution as an insight-driven organization—empowering clients with deeper analytics, actionable intelligence, and measurable impact.

In this role, Burchell will lead Health Monitor’s research, insights, and analytics functions—advancing how the organization designs studies, interprets results, and translates data into actionable strategies that deliver measurable performance and client impact. She will lead the practice area and deliver actionable insights across the many digital, print, and omni-channel campaign elements for pharma clients.

“I am thrilled to join Health Monitor Network at such a pivotal time in its growth and innovation journey. I look forward to bringing my experience in transforming data into actionable insights to further enhance how we measure, optimize, and innovate within point of care marketing. By advancing our analytics, research, and insights capabilities, we will empower clients with deeper intelligence and more effective strategies that drive measurable impact across the healthcare ecosystem.” said Lucia Burchell, Senior Vice President, Analytics, Research & Insights at Health Monitor Network.

“Lucia brings an exceptional blend of analytical rigor and strategic intuition,” said Kartik Reddy, Chief Information Officer at Health Monitor Network. “Her leadership will help us continue to deepen our insight capabilities—guiding our clients toward smarter decisions that enhance engagement for healthcare professionals and ultimately improve patient experiences.”

Burchell joins Health Monitor Network with more than 20 years of experience driving data-led marketing strategy and insight integration for leading healthcare and pharmaceutical brands. Before joining Health Monitor, she held senior strategy and engagement leadership roles at Inizio Evoke, imre, Epsilon, and Evolution Road, where she led digital transformation and analytics initiatives across the healthcare ecosystem.

She earned her Bachelor of Science in Business, Management, and Marketing from the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina, where she also minored in Political Science.

About Health Monitor Network ®

For over 40 years, Health Monitor has been a nationally recognized, targeted healthcare marketing platform for the Pharma/OTC industry. Our in-house, award-winning content studio creates bespoke healthcare education that fosters more productive patient-physician dialogues at every point of care—we call it #TheHealthMonitorDifference. We have the largest proprietary physician office network in the industry, with over 250,000 offices and more than 450,000 healthcare professionals engaging with our omnichannel educational products. Health Monitor delivers premium point of care content that empowers patients and HCPs with trusted information to achieve the best health outcomes while driving impactful ROI for brands.

Learn more at healthmonitornetwork.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube and Instagram.