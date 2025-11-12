Health Monitor Network Names Dr. Tushar Ramani to Board of Directors, Adding Additional Voice of the Customer Expertise

Montvale, NJ, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Monitor Network, the trusted leader and innovator in point of care (POC) marketing, today announced the appointment of Dr. Tushar Ramani to its Board of Directors. A practicing physician and accomplished healthcare executive, Dr. Ramani brings more than three decades of leadership experience across physician services, healthcare operations, and strategic growth. His addition strengthens the company’s commitment to integrating real-world provider perspectives into its strategy and product innovation.

Dr. Ramani currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Integrated Dermatology, one of the nation’s largest physician-led dermatology networks, spanning 300 providers across 25 states. Throughout his career, he has led multiple national healthcare organizations as CEO, Chair, and founder, successfully scaling platforms across women’s health, anesthesia, and ambulatory services.

As both a physician and healthcare business leader, Dr. Ramani brings a unique understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing healthcare providers. His experience leading large, clinical networks will help ensure Health Monitor continues to deliver relevant, effective solutions that captivate clinicians and improve patient outcomes.

“I’m honored to join Health Monitor Network’s Board of Directors,” said Dr. Tushar Ramani. “Having spent my career focused on improving the healthcare delivery experience for both providers and patients, I deeply value Health Monitor’s role in connecting life sciences, healthcare professionals, and patients through trusted point of care education. I look forward to contributing to the company’s mission and growth.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Ramani to our Board of Directors,” said David Paragamian, Chief Executive Officer of Health Monitor Network. “Tushar’s perspective as both a physician and a health system CEO gives him a rare understanding of the HCP experience—what drives engagement, how information is delivered and acted upon, and how partnerships can support better patient care. His insight will help guide Health Monitor as we continue to evolve our products and deliver even greater value to all our clients and the healthcare community.”

Dr. Ramani’s appointment underscores Health Monitor Network’s continued investment in strategic leadership as the company expands its impact across the point of care ecosystem, empowering clients with data-driven solutions that engage healthcare professionals and ultimately improve patient outcomes.

About Health Monitor Network ®

For over 40 years, Health Monitor has been a nationally recognized, targeted healthcare marketing platform for the Pharma/OTC industry. Our in-house, award-winning content studio creates bespoke healthcare education that fosters more productive patient-physician dialogues at every point of care—we call it #TheHealthMonitorDifference. We have the largest proprietary physician office network in the industry, with over 250,000 offices and more than 450,000 healthcare professionals engaging with our omnichannel educational products. Health Monitor delivers premium point of care content that empowers patients and HCPs with trusted information to achieve the best health outcomes while driving impactful ROI for brands.

