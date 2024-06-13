Atlanta-based Alloy Chosen as Marketing Agency of Record for the Atlanta BeltLine

ATLANTA, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alloy, the Atlanta-based precision storytelling and experiences agency for imaginative brands, is pleased to announce its been chosen as the marketing agency of record for the Atlanta BeltLine for a period of three years.

The Atlanta BeltLine is one of the largest, most wide-ranging urban redevelopment programs in the United States and is redefining Alloy's hometown of Atlanta. The network of public parks, multi-use trails, transit and affordable housing along a historic 22-mile railroad corridor is enhancing mobility, connecting intown neighborhoods, and improving economic opportunity and sustainability while it rights the historic wrongs of the past created by unjust infrastructure and policy decisions. The trail is connecting 45 neighborhoods, often for the first time, and creating cultural, economic and community opportunities through intentional placemaking and peacekeeping.

As the BeltLine enters one of its busiest construction phases since its founding in 2005 – 80% of the trail set to be complete in the next two years – the organization’s needs for signage, creative assets and a streamlined brand have also ramped up to keep the general public and all stakeholders informed of the progress and initiatives.

As part of this growth, the BeltLine has engaged Alloy to conduct a comprehensive initiative to modernize and reimagine its presence around the loop related to marketing and brand overall. The overarching objective is to more effectively reach, inform and engage the BeltLine’s diverse array of stakeholders and audiences.

"While listening is a big part of our DNA as the BeltLine, informing people of our efforts is equally as important," said Meghann Gibbons, Atlanta BeltLine, Inc.’s vice president of communications and media relations. "We’ve been impressed by the Alloy team from our initial discovery to our work together as we embark on this next era of our brand’s story.”

Alloy’s end-to-end storytelling approach is created through a unique method using technology, design and communications, then brought to life through a uniquely integrated marketing methodology. Now in its 11th year, Alloy has a proven track record of concepting and delivering marketing programs, platforms and products that enable businesses and delight users.

"We’re proud to work with such a remarkable organization, and excited to help enhance the Atlanta BeltLine's impact and brand g as it ramps up to complete the 22-mile path," said Jennifer Ready, chief creative officer at Alloy.

Alloy exists at the intersection of PR (public relations) and CX (customer experience), a rare position that allows the firm to truly understand clients’ needs, create digital experiences that drive growth and innovation, and use storytelling to build and grow brand reputation. Find out more at https://alloycrew.com/expertise.

About Alloy

Alloy is the precision storytelling and experiences agency for imaginative technology brands. Unlike traditional agencies, Alloy’s solutions cover the full spectrum of marketing needs — from PR and comms to brand and digital — giving clients a leg up with greater alignment across the entire business and user journey. Since 2012, Alloy has been named a 10-time Best Place to Work, Technology Agency of the Year, Fastest Growing PR Agency, and recognized more than 20 times for UX and UI design. To see how Alloy stands out from the crowd, visit alloycrew.com and follow @Alloy_Crew on LinkedIn, X and Instagram.

About Atlanta BeltLine, Inc.

Atlanta BeltLine, Inc.’s vision is to be the catalyst for making Atlanta a global beacon for equitable, inclusive and sustainable city life. As one of the largest, most wide-ranging urban redevelopment programs in the United States, the Atlanta BeltLine is building a more socially and economically resilient Atlanta with our partner organizations and host communities through job creation, inclusive transportation systems, affordable housing and public spaces for all. For more information on the Atlanta BeltLine, please visit www.BeltLine.org.

About Atlanta BeltLine Partnership

The Atlanta BeltLine Partnership ENABLES the Atlanta BeltLine project by raising funds from the private sector and philanthropic community, ENGAGES the public through programming and outreach, and EMPOWERS the residents of the 45 Atlanta BeltLine neighborhoods through targeted partnerships in the areas of health, housing, and economic opportunity.