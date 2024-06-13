U.S. Baby Stroller Market Insights Report 2024-2029: Lightweight Stroller Segment Dominates the Market, with the Largest Share at over 43% in 2023 - A $1.8 Billion Market by 2029

Dublin, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Baby Stroller Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. Baby Stroller Market was valued at USD 1.55 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 2.52%.

The lightweight stroller segment dominates the market, with the largest share at over 43% in the U.S. baby stroller market in 2023. The birthrate in the U.S. was around 12 per 1,000 people in 2023, increasing by 0.09% from 2022. Thus, it drives the demand for baby strollers in the U.S. during the forecast period.

The single-seat stroller segment showcases significant growth, with the fastest-growing CAGR during the forecast period. They dominate the U.S. baby stroller market in terms of seat type. They offer features such as reclining seats, adjustable handlebars, and convertibility. The increasing disposable income, rising birth rates, and the rising preference for convenient baby strollers are the growth factors for the sale of single strollers.

The offline distribution segment holds the largest U.S. baby stroller market share in 2023. Offline stores are the traditional channels, dominating the distribution channel segmentation. They include supermarkets, hypermarkets, department stores, etc. In the U.S., the increase in the number of supermarkets & hypermarkets is a boost to the stroller market. The number of supermarkets and hypermarkets is increasing in the U.S., which will likely boost market growth.

Increased Consumer Spending on Baby Care Products: Consumer spending on baby care products has increased in the U.S. market due to increasing concern regarding the safety of children. U.S. parents are prioritizing the quality of baby care products; thus, they are spending more on high-quality products. With the rise in the disposable income of U.S. people, they are spending more on baby care products.

For instance, in Q4 2021, the personal disposable income of the U.S. accounted for $18,356.1 billion; in Q4 2022, it accounted for $19,136.0 billion, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. The rising consumer spending on baby care products directly impacts sales, market expansion, and premiumization. It creates a dynamic environment for baby stroller manufacturers to invest in innovations and offer high-quality strollers in the U.S. market to keep babies safe. This will drive the demand for baby strollers in the U.S. market during the forecast period.



Evolution in Lifestyle Standards: Evolving lifestyle is a major driver in the U.S. market; it includes urbanization & growing families in cities, increased active families & dual income, focus on convenience & safety, style & personalization, and travel and exploration. In the U.S., more families have working parents, which increases the demand for strollers with top-notch functionalities. Parents focusing on active lifestyles or physical fitness are looking for strollers like jogging strollers that do not disturb their fitness routine. Over 65 million U.S. people are members of health & wellness clubs.

The rising compact living spaces in the U.S. drive the demand for lightweight & foldable strollers as they help navigate crowded areas. Hence, the rise in travel activities in the U.S. drives the demand for travel system strollers. Parents are looking for ideal options in baby strollers with their daily routine to increase comfort with style. This drives the market growth in the U.S.

The U.S. baby stroller market report consists of exclusive data on 35 vendors. The U.S. baby stroller market is highly competitive, with the presence of established players, local vendors, and emerging players. The established players dominate the market with diverse product lines, extensive distribution networks, and brand recognition.

They are offering a wide range of products at various prices, including premium and budget-friendly options. In this market, many direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands are gaining traction by offering innovative and high-quality products at competitive prices. They are focusing on offering products through online store distribution channels. They are focusing on social media marketing to target a specific consumer base.



Key Vendors

Artsana

Britax

Bugaboo International

Bumbleride

Dorel Industries

Goodbaby International Holdings

Newell Brands

Nuna Intl

Thule Group

UPPAbaby

Other Prominent Vendors

Baby Trend Inc.

Combi Corporation

Doona

Joovy

Kids II, Inc.

LarkTale

Maclaren

Mima

Peg Perego

Stokke

Baby Generation Inc.

Delta Children's Products Corp.

Emmaljunga

Ergobaby

Greentom

Hauck

iCandy

Inglesina

Joolz

Kolcraft Enterprises Inc.

Memm LLC

Orbit Baby

Silver Cross

Strolleria

Veer Gear

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 67 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.5% Regions Covered United States





