Global Buy Now Pay Later Markets 2024-2030: Increased Preference for BNPL Over Credit Cards by Millennials, Emerging Potential of BNPL Services in Cryptocurrency

Dublin, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Buy Now Pay Later Market by Product (Applications, Browser Extensions), Channel (In-Store, Online), End-use - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Buy Now Pay Later Market size was estimated at USD 11.66 billion in 2023, USD 14.55 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.50% to reach USD 60.47 billion by 2030.



The rising use of digital & mobile-based payments owing to the proliferation of online purchases in support of the high availability of funding for the BNPL startups is the major factor expanding the market development. Declining credit approval rates and the strict government regulations for licensing the BNPL plans are restraining the adoption of BNPL services.

However, with the improving awareness regarding this BNPL credit form, backed by various technological advancements focused on AI & ML, the product is expected to extend across cryptocurrency payment models and applications, creating immense opportunities for BNPL utilization.







The Americas and Europe region have observed tremendous growth in the use of BNPL, owing to the presence of fintech startups exploring new aids of technology integration with BNPL services and solutions. The millennial population in the region is the most prominent user of BNPL, with the rise of bank-based BNPL services and the partnerships between BNPL firms and payment entities offering customized products for the high number of credit-acquiring users.

In the Asia-Pacific, BNPL is observed to be rising, owing to the customers' shift to mobile-based credit options and few regulations surrounding these products. However, Malaysia, Australia, and Singapore are suggesting guidelines for BNPL which can help in expanding the growth of these platforms in the future. The high degree of mobile empowerment, investment in financial inclusion, and limited availability of short-term credits characterize the Asia-Pacific, along with the Middle East & Africa, as a potential center for BNPL innovation and utilization.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 198 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $14.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $60.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.5% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing use of digital and mobile-based payments with the prominent rise in online purchases

High adoption of short-term financing by millennials and preference for BNPL over credit cards

Rising government investments to boost the fintech sector and surging funding availability for BNPL startups

Restraints

Limitations concerning credit approval decline rates and high late payment fees

Opportunities

Technological advancements focusing on AI & Big Data to enhance BNPL schemes

Emerging potential of BNPL services in cryptocurrency payment models and applications

Challenges

Stringent regulations & standards associated with licensing, registration and safety of BNPL plans

Cumulative Impact of High Inflation

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

Regulatory Framework

Competitive Landscape

Merger & Acquisition

Block, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Afterpay

Affirm completes the acquisition of buy now, pay later platform PayBright



Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

Ingenico and Splitit partner to bring white-label, buy now, pay later (BNPL) to physical checkout with just one touch

Visa Partners with Fundbox to Enable New Payment Capabilities for Small Businesses

Rite Aid and Afterpay Partner to Offer 'Buy Now, Pay Later' on Everyday Items

New Product Launch & Enhancement

Pay With Synchrony App Launches As First Combined Private Label And BNPL Financing Solution Available For Small Business Via Clover

ACI Worldwide, Inc. Launches Innovative BNPL Solution With Access to 70+ BNPL Lenders via Single Integration

Investment & Funding

Tranch's $100M round signals VCs shift to BNPL for business

BNPL Startup, Alma, Raises $210M

Award, Recognition, & Expansion

Visa Partners With Nuvei, Tender Retail on BNPL

Adyen expands global partnership with Afterpay

Competitive Portfolio

ACI Worldwide, Inc.

Affirm, Inc.

Afterpay Limited by Block, Inc.

Amazon Pay Later by Amazon.com, Inc.

Amount, Inc.

Apple Pay Later by Apple Inc.

Apruve, Inc. by TreviPay

Bank of America Corporation

Billie GmbH

Capgemini SE

ChargeAfter, Inc.

Divido Financial Services Ltd.

ePayLater by Arthashastra Fintech Private Limited

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.

Finastra

Finturf

Fiserv, Inc.

Flipkart Pay Later by Flipkart Internet Private Limited

Global Payments Inc.

Hokodo SAS

humm BNPL Pty Ltd.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Klarna Inc.

LatitudePay Australia Pty Ltd.

Laybuy Australia Pty Ltd.

LazyPay Private Limited by PayU Payments Private Limited

Mastercard Inc.

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd.

Payl8r by Social Money Ltd.

PayPal, Inc.

Pelican.ai

Repay Holdings, LLC

S.W.I.F.T. SC

Sezzle Inc. by Zip Co Limited

Simpl by One Sigma Technologies Private Ltd.

Splitit USA Inc.

Tabby FZ-LLC

Temenos Headquarters SA

Temenos SA

Visa Inc.

Worldline Group S.A.

ZestMoney by Camden Town Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Zinia by Open Bank, S.A.

ZoodPay by OrientSwiss S.A.

Market Segmentation & Coverage



Product

Applications

Browser Extensions

Channel

In-Store

Online

End-use

Education

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Retail Consumer Electronics Fashion & Garment

Travel & Hospitality

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tqipir

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment