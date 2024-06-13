United States Garden Hand Tools Market Report 2024: Pruning Tools Segment Holds Over 34% of the U.S. Garden Hand Tools Market Share - A $3.8 Billion Market by 2029

Dublin, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Garden Hand Tools Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. Garden Hand Tools Market was valued at USD 3.28 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 2.48%.

The pruning tools segment holds over 34% of the U.S. garden hand tools market share. With the increasing focus on sustainability and eco-friendly practices, there's a growing demand for pruning tools made from recycled materials or those with minimal environmental impact.

The metal segment showcases significant growth, with the fastest-growing CAGR of 2.99% in the U.S. garden hand tools market. Metals are the most common and widely used materials in the garden hand tools market, which provide more strength and durability, thus helping segmental growth. Iron, aluminum, and copper are some frequently used metals.

The online distribution channel segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the U.S. garden hand tools market due to the high internet penetration in the region. This online distribution method offers many advantages, including eliminating costs associated with establishing brick-and-mortar locations and comparatively cheaper maintenance and operation costs, thus enabling the segment to grow.

The residential end-user segment will hold the majority share of the U.S. garden hand tools market in 2023. Market growth is expected to be driven by the rising adoption of garden hand tools, rising health consciousness, and urbanization. Also, the demand for garden parties and cookouts is growing significantly, boosting the demand for backyard beautification and landscaping in the residential sector.

MARKET DRIVERS



Growing Demand for Communal Gardens: The demand for garden hand tools is expected to surge due to rising community gardens. The availability of healthy and nutritious food directly from the garden has increased the nutritional value of the community. It also avoids the use of pesticides and harmful chemicals. These tools are crucial in growing herbs and vegetables and maintaining garden beds. They are economical and widely used by community gardens for ease of usage and storage. Moreover, community gardens enhance property values and are easier to establish and maintain than parkland areas.



Increasing Internet Penetration: The growing internet penetration has forced many vendors to shift their business to digital means, as most people prefer to stay indoors, nurturing their hobbies like gardening. The shift has boosted sales for garden tools, with few retail chains in the U.S. expanding their distribution of commercial products. Additionally, the market is experiencing a rise in the influence of digital consumerism on garden tool sales. There is a wide scope for vendors to increase their profitability by adopting e-commerce as a business platform. With increasing internet penetration, several online websites have emerged to cater to end-users seeking convenience and easy access to these products. The popularity of e-retailing of various products, including garden tools, is increasing due to its time-saving and cost-effective process.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS



The Southern region accounts for a significant revenue share of over USD 1 billion in the U.S. garden hand tools market in 2023 due to the substantial presence of community gardens, housing units, and high disposable incomes. The Southern region comprises developed and fast-growing states such as Florida, Virginia, Texas, and Carolina, primary hubs for several end-user industries. Texas, Florida, and North Carolina have made the highest contributions to the garden hand tools market in the Southern U.S.



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



The U.S. garden hand tools market consists of exclusive data on 25 vendors. The market's competitive scenario is intensifying, with global and domestic players offering diverse products. Regarding market share, a few major players are currently dominating the market. Fiskars Group, Griffon Corporation, Husqvarna Group, Stanley Black & Decker, and STIHL are some companies currently dominating the market.

VENDORS LIST

Key Vendors

Fiskars Group

Griffon Corporation

Husqvarna

Stanley Black & Decker

STIHL

Other Prominent Vendors

Holden Tool Company

Garden Tool Company

Ampco Safety Tools

Bully Tools

CobraHead

Red Pig Garden Tools

Ray Padula

The American Garden Tool

Sneeboer

Seymour Midwest

Garden Weasel

Root Assassin

Wilcox All-Pro Tools

W.W. Manufacturing Company

Prohoe

Corona Tools

Bridgetown Garden Tools

W.W. Grainger

Radius Garden

Flexrake



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 79 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.4% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter - 1: U.S. Garden Hand Tools Market Overview

Chapter - 2: U.S. Garden Hand Tools Market Projected Revenue

U.S.: Projected Revenue of Garden Hand Tools (2024-2029; $Millions)

Chapter - 3: U.S. Garden Hand Tools Market Segmentation Data

US: Projected Revenue by Product Type (2024-2029); (Revenue $ M.N.)

Pruning Tools Digging Tools Striking Tools Watering Tools Others

U.S.: Projected Revenue by Raw Material (2024-2029); (Revenue $ M.N.)

Metals Alloys Plastic Others

U.S.: Projected Revenue by Distribution Channel (2024-2029); (Revenue $ M.N.)

Offline Online

U.S.: Projected Revenue by End-user (2024-2029); (Revenue $ M.N.)

Residential Commercial



Chapter - 4: U.S. Garden Hand Tools Market Prospects & Opportunities

U.S. Garden Hand Tools Market Trends

U.S. Garden Hand Tools Market Drivers

U.S. Garden Hand Tools Market Constraints

Chapter - 5: U.S. Garden Hand Tools Market Industry Overview

U.S. Garden Hand Tools Market - Competitive Landscape

U.S. Garden Hand Tools Market - Key Players

U.S. Garden Hand Tools Market - Other Prominent Vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ed99va

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment