Industrial Glucose Market Size to Surpass US$ 71.63 Billion by 2033, The Brainy Insights

Newark, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 40 billion in 2023 global industrial glucose market will reach USD 71.63 billion in 2033. Industrial glucose is sometimes known as corn syrup or liquid glucose. It is a sweetener made from corn flour. Its thick consistency and moderate sweetness make it an adaptable ingredient in food production, brewing, medicines, and industrial processes. The manufacturing of industrial glucose includes the enzymatic hydrolysis of maize starch. This is followed by purification to eliminate contaminants and correct glucose concentrations. Industrial glucose is widely used as a sweetener, thickener, and humectant in various food products, including candies, baked goods, beverages, and processed foods. Its capacity to improve flavour, texture, and moisture retention renders it indispensable in the food and beverage industries. Its low cost makes it an attractive option for large-scale food production. Industrial glucose is also an important ingredient in brewing. Pharmaceutical businesses also use industrial glucose in numerous products. Industrial glucose is used in various industries, including papermaking, textiles, and adhesives.



Key Insight of the Global Industrial Glucose Market



North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.



The region produces a lot of maize, the key raw material for industrial glucose production. Advanced processing technologies successfully extract starch from maize kernels, boosting the region's glucose production capacity. Furthermore, North America has a well-established food and beverage industry that provides a significant market for industrial glucose-derived components. Various food and beverage industries in the region drive demand for industrial glucose. The region is home to prominent colleges and enterprises focused on food science and technology, which drive continual innovation in manufacturing techniques, product formulations, and applications.



In 2023, the corn segment dominated the market, with a 55% market share and revenue of 22 billion.



The source segment is divided into corn, wheat, potato and others. In 2023, the corn segment dominated the market with the largest share of 55% and revenue of 22 billion.



In 2023, the food and beverage segment dominated the market, with a 42% market share and revenue of 16.80 billion.



The application segment is divided into food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, industrial, animal feed, and others. In 2023, the food and beverage segment dominated the market with a 42% market share and revenue of 16.80 billion.



Report Scope and Segmentation –



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Forecast CAGR 6% 2033 Value Projection USD 71.63 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 40 Billion Historical Data 2020-2022 No. of Pages 238

Advancement in market



Gujarat Ambuja Exports (GAEL) has established a 120 tpd liquid glucose facility at Malda, West Bengal. This achievement marks a significant milestone, bringing the company's total liquid glucose capacity to 900 TPD over five locations. GAEL, which specialises in agro-processing, particularly maize products and edible oils, is a significant player in domestic and international markets. Its diverse product line serves several industries, including food, pharmaceuticals, and animal feed. In addition to the liquid glucose project, the company is actively seeking further opportunities. Specifically, the business is in. The company is establishing a 1,000-tpd starch mill (facility-III) at Sitarganj, Udham Singh Nagar district, Uttarakhand.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The expanding food and beverage industry.



As the world's population grows, there is a larger demand for food products, which leads to increased production. Dietary patterns are changing due to cultural, health, and lifestyle influences, with processed and convenience meals becoming more popular. Rapid urbanization is also increasing the demand for food processing and manufacturing. Globalization also enables food firms to enter new markets and drive industry expansion and diversification. Health and wellness trends have led to growing demand for healthier food options, causing food manufacturers to reformulate their products using alternative sweeteners like Health and wellness trends have resulted in growing demand for healthier food options, driving food manufacturers to reformulate their products with alternative sweeteners such as industrial glucose. Economic growth in emerging nations has resulted in increasing disposable incomes and dietary shifts, accelerating the growth of the food business. Overall, the dynamic interplay of these elements promotes the development and growth of the food sector, increasing demand for industrial glucose and contributing to market growth.



Restraints: The health risks associated with industrial glucose.



Industrial glucose raises nutritional issues because it lacks key elements and contains empty calories. Excessive consumption can result in weight gain, obesity, and other health problems such as heart disease and type 2 diabetes. Industrial glucose can be When industrial glucose is ingested; blood sugar levels might jump dramatically. It can also induce metabolic issues like insulin resistance, hypertension, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Furthermore, industrial glucose consumption can promote dental caries by providing a substrate for microorganisms in the mouth, which causes tooth decay. Because industrial glucose lacks critical nutrients, it can potentially replace nutrient-dense foods in the diet, resulting in nutritional deficits. As a result, the health issues related to industrial glucose will limit the market's expansion.



Opportunities: The increasing applications of industrial glucose.



As the pharmaceutical sector grows due to advances in medical research and increased healthcare demand, so does the demand for industrial glucose. Pharmaceutical businesses use industrial glucose in various formulations as a filler, binder, sweetener, or viscosity modifier. Industrial glucose is used in papermaking, textiles, and adhesives. In papermaking, it acts as a sizing agent, increasing paper products' strength and water resistance. Similarly, industrial glucose serves as a sizing agent or dye carrier in textiles, easing fabric processing. Furthermore, industrial glucose is used as a binder or thickening ingredient in adhesives, improving adhesive qualities. As a result of the strong economic growth, technical advancements, and product innovation, these industries will rapidly expand, driving demand for industrial glucose over the forecast period.



Challenges: The volatility of corn supply and demand.



Industrial glucose's reliance on corn as its primary source renders it vulnerable to factors affecting the corn industry, including weather conditions, crop yields, market demand, government policies, and global supply chain dynamics. Adverse weather events like droughts or floods can reduce corn yields, leading to supply shortages and price increases for industrial glucose. Fluctuations in market demand for corn also impact its price and availability. The global supply chain is marred by transportation, logistics, or trade relations disruptions affecting corn availability and prices. Supply chain disruptions can lead to price volatility and impact industrial glucose production and distribution. Therefore, the volatility in the corn industry will offer significant challenges to the market's growth.



Some of the major players operating in the global industrial glucose market are:



• AGRANA

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Avebe Group

• Cargill Inc.

• Fooding Group Limited

• Global Sweeteners Holdings

• Grain Processing Corporation

• Gulshan Polyols

• Ingredion, Inc.

• ProAgro GmbH



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Source



• Corn

• Wheat

• Potato

• Others



By Application



• Food and Beverage

• Pharmaceuticals

• Industrial

• Animal Feed

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



