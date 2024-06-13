Global Paints and Coatings Industry Report 2024: Aerospace and Marine Space Demand Heavy-duty Paints and Coatings

Dublin, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Paints and Coatings - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Paints and Coatings is estimated at US$171.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$244.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Acrylic Paints segment, which is expected to reach US$108.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.3%. The Polyester Paints segment is also set to grow at 3.8% CAGR over the next 8 years.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $32.5 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.9% CAGR to reach $78.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Market Trends & Drivers:

Thriving Building and Construction Activities Drive the Paints and Coatings Market

Asia-Pacific to Lead Demand for Paints and Coatings in Construction

Growing Demand for Paints & Coatings from Building Renovations & Remodeling Projects

Growing Demand for Automobiles Propels the Paints and Coatings Market

Aerospace and Marine Space Demand Heavy-duty Paints and Coatings

Number of New Aircraft Demanded (In Units) as a Result of New Air Route Expansion by 2041

Growth in Demand for Furniture to Sustain Demand for Paints & Coatings

Rapid Urbanization to Drive Demand Prospects for Paints & Coatings Market

Increasing Middle Class Population Worldwide Spurs Market Growth

Rising Demand for Acrylic Coatings Augurs Well for Market Growth

Acrylics Remain a Popular Choice in Road Surface Markings and Traffic Paints

Focus on Sustainable Development to Benefit Paints and Coatings Demand

Stringent Government Regulations Driving Demand for Environment-Friendly Coatings

Bio-Based Coatings Garner Attention

Growing Demand for Antimicrobial Coatings

Insulating Paints and Coatings Helping in Energy Saving

Rising Popularity of Paints and Coatings for Passive Cooling

New Tools Helping Companies Accelerate Innovation & Product Development

Major Product/Technological Innovations of the Recent Years

Select Innovative Paint Technologies

Upcoming Products/Technologies from Major Companies

Nanotechnology - A Game Changer for the Paints and Coatings Market

Evolving Use of Nanomaterials in Coatings Processing Augurs Well

Nanoclay Seeks Role in Coating Formulations

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Paints and Coatings Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Akzo Nobel NV, Asian Paints Limited, Axalta Coating Systems LLC, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Select Competitors (Total 390 Featured):

Akzo Nobel

Asian Paints Limited

Axalta Coating Systems LLC

BASF

Berger Paints India Limited

Brillux GmbH & Co. KG

DAW SE

Dunn-Edwards Corporation

Hempel A/S

Jotun Group

JW Ostendorf

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd

NIPSEA Group

PPG Industries Inc.

RPM International Inc.

S K Kaken Co., Ltd

Shalimar Paints Limited

Sherwin-Williams Company

Teknos Group

Tiger Coatings

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 965 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $171.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $244.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude to Paints and Coatings

Classification of Paints

Classification of Coatings

Raw Materials Used in Paints & Coatings

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Asia-Pacific Leads the Global Market

Architectural Paints and Coatings Dominate the Global Paints and Coatings Market

Water Based Paints & Coatings: Dominant Technology to Witness Healthy Growth

Acrylic Resin: Dominant Resin Type

Industrial End-use Dominates the Global Paints and Coatings Market

Need for Tending to the Varied Needs of End-Users Drives Innovation

Sustainability Driving Innovation

Advanced Technology to Continue to Transform the Coatings Landscape

Competitive Scenario

Paints and Coatings - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nxbl8g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment