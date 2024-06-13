Global Paints and Coatings Industry Report 2024: Aerospace and Marine Space Demand Heavy-duty Paints and Coatings

Dublin, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Paints and Coatings - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Paints and Coatings is estimated at US$171.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$244.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Acrylic Paints segment, which is expected to reach US$108.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.3%. The Polyester Paints segment is also set to grow at 3.8% CAGR over the next 8 years.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $32.5 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.9% CAGR to reach $78.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Key Market Trends & Drivers:
- Thriving Building and Construction Activities Drive the Paints and Coatings Market
- Asia-Pacific to Lead Demand for Paints and Coatings in Construction
- Growing Demand for Paints & Coatings from Building Renovations & Remodeling Projects
- Growing Demand for Automobiles Propels the Paints and Coatings Market
- Aerospace and Marine Space Demand Heavy-duty Paints and Coatings
- Number of New Aircraft Demanded (In Units) as a Result of New Air Route Expansion by 2041
- Growth in Demand for Furniture to Sustain Demand for Paints & Coatings
- Rapid Urbanization to Drive Demand Prospects for Paints & Coatings Market
- Increasing Middle Class Population Worldwide Spurs Market Growth
- Rising Demand for Acrylic Coatings Augurs Well for Market Growth
- Acrylics Remain a Popular Choice in Road Surface Markings and Traffic Paints
- Focus on Sustainable Development to Benefit Paints and Coatings Demand
- Stringent Government Regulations Driving Demand for Environment-Friendly Coatings
- Bio-Based Coatings Garner Attention
- Growing Demand for Antimicrobial Coatings
- Insulating Paints and Coatings Helping in Energy Saving
- Rising Popularity of Paints and Coatings for Passive Cooling
- New Tools Helping Companies Accelerate Innovation & Product Development
- Major Product/Technological Innovations of the Recent Years
- Select Innovative Paint Technologies
- Upcoming Products/Technologies from Major Companies
- Nanotechnology - A Game Changer for the Paints and Coatings Market
- Evolving Use of Nanomaterials in Coatings Processing Augurs Well
- Nanoclay Seeks Role in Coating Formulations
Key Questions Answered:
- How is the Global Paints and Coatings Market expected to evolve by 2030?
- What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?
- Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?
- How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?
- Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?
Report Features:
- Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.
- In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
- Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Akzo Nobel NV, Asian Paints Limited, Axalta Coating Systems LLC, and more.
- Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Select Competitors (Total 390 Featured):
- Akzo Nobel
- Asian Paints Limited
- Axalta Coating Systems LLC
- BASF
- Berger Paints India Limited
- Brillux GmbH & Co. KG
- DAW SE
- Dunn-Edwards Corporation
- Hempel A/S
- Jotun Group
- JW Ostendorf
- Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd
- NIPSEA Group
- PPG Industries Inc.
- RPM International Inc.
- S K Kaken Co., Ltd
- Shalimar Paints Limited
- Sherwin-Williams Company
- Teknos Group
- Tiger Coatings
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|965
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$171.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$244.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- A Prelude to Paints and Coatings
- Classification of Paints
- Classification of Coatings
- Raw Materials Used in Paints & Coatings
- Global Market Prospects and Outlook
- Asia-Pacific Leads the Global Market
- Architectural Paints and Coatings Dominate the Global Paints and Coatings Market
- Water Based Paints & Coatings: Dominant Technology to Witness Healthy Growth
- Acrylic Resin: Dominant Resin Type
- Industrial End-use Dominates the Global Paints and Coatings Market
- Need for Tending to the Varied Needs of End-Users Drives Innovation
- Sustainability Driving Innovation
- Advanced Technology to Continue to Transform the Coatings Landscape
- Competitive Scenario
- Paints and Coatings - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
