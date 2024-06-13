Edible Nuts Global Industry Report 2024: Cashew Nuts Production and Prices on the Rise

Dublin, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Edible Nuts - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Edible Nuts is estimated at US$303.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$459.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Peanuts segment, which is expected to reach US$132.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.9%. The Cashews segment is also set to grow at 6.6% CAGR over the next 7 years.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $79 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.7% CAGR to reach $111.6 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Market Trends & Drivers:

Cashew Nuts Production on Rise

Global Pistachio Market

Key Production Statistics

Global Cashew Prices on a Rise

Almond Price Trends

Demand for Organic Nuts on Rise

Growing Health Consciousness and Medicinal Benefits to Drive Growth

Focus Grows on Driving Impulse Purchases

Players Venture out for Packaging Formats Designed to Grab Consumer Attention

High-yield Peanut Varieties Find Favor among Suppliers

Brand Consciousness of Consumers and Strict Trade Regulations Drive Investments in Packaging Machinery

Export - Import Stats

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Edible Nuts Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Archer Daniels Midland Company, Blue Diamond Growers, Diamond Foods, LLC., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Select Competitors Featured:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Blue Diamond Growers

Diamond Foods, LLC.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS)

KP Snacks Limited

Mariani Nut Company

Olam International Limited

Select Harvests Limited

Waterford Nut Company

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 226 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $303.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $459.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Market Primer

Recent Market Activity

Current and Future Market Analysis

Edible Nuts - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Arimex Ltd. (Lithuania)

National Raisin Company (USA)

Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. (USA)

Olam International Limited (Singapore)

Papagan Dried Fruit Co. (Turkey)

Peyman Kuruyemis Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (Turkey)

Sunbeam Foods Pty Ltd. (Australia)

Sun-Maid Growers of California (USA)

Sunsweet Growers, Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

