Home Cleaning Services Global Business Analysis Report 2024-2030 Featuring Major Players - ABM Industries, Jani-King International, and Handy Technologies

The global market for Home Cleaning Services is estimated at US$8.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$14.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The Global Home Cleaning Services Market is experiencing significant growth, with the U.S. market estimated at $1.7 billion in 2023 and China expected to achieve a remarkable CAGR of 10.3%, reaching $2.3 billion by 2030. Other key regions such as Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific are also showing strong growth trends. This regional analysis highlights the varying dynamics and opportunities across different markets.

This comprehensive report offers a detailed market analysis of the Global Home Cleaning Services Market, covering major geographic regions and segments. It provides competitive insights into the market presence of leading players across different areas, future trends, and key drivers shaping the market. Actionable insights within the report can help businesses identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic decisions.

Key questions addressed in the report include the expected evolution of the Global Home Cleaning Services Market by 2030, main drivers and restraints, growth prospects of different market segments, regional market share changes, and the outlook for leading market players.

The report features comprehensive market data, including independent analysis of annual sales and forecasts in US$ million from 2023 to 2030. It includes in-depth regional analysis of key markets such as the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Profiles of major players, such as ABM Industries, Inc., Jani-King International, Inc., and Handy Technologies, Inc., are provided. Additionally, the report offers complimentary updates for one year to keep stakeholders informed of the latest market developments.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 129 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Home Cleaning Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Home Cleaning Services: A Prelude

Salient Forces Responsible for Spurt in Global Demand of Home Cleaning Services

Cleaning Services Evolve as a Highly Lucrative Business Amid COVID-19

Low Capital Investments Make Home Cleaning Services an Attractive Business Opportunity

Changing Business Model of Home Cleaning Business

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Pandemic Accelerates Digital Transformation of Home Cleaning Business

Benefits of Adopting Digital Transformation

Automation Gains Momentum in the Home Cleaning Sector

Persistent Hygiene Threats and Risks at Homes Raise the Importance of Cleaning Services

Growing Frequency & Severity of Newly Emerging & Re-Emerging Infections Brings to Light the Importance of Cleaning Services: Fatality Rate of Major Virus Outbreaks Over the Last 50 Years

High Human-to-Human Transmissibility of Infectious Diseases and Need to Protect Individuals Augurs Well for the Market: RO Values of Well Known Infectious Diseases

Deep Cleaning Services Gain Demand

Increasing Adoption of Green Cleaning Products: A Notable Trend Spurring Market Growth

Cleaning Service Providers Move to Online Platform

Most Preferred Options to Book Appointments for Cleaning Services by Customers: 2023

Key Trends Outlining the Cleaning Products Market

Rise in Number of Working Women Spells Opportunities

Female Labor Force as a Percentage of Total Labor Force (1990, 2000, 2010, and 2023) for Major Countries Worldwide

Millennials: A Key Demographic for Cleaning Services

Global Population Spread by Age Group, 20-65 (in %): 2020, 2025, and 2030

Global Millennials Population by Region (2023): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Millennials for North America, Europe, China & Japan, Latin America and Rest of World

Growth in Single Person Households Augurs Well for Market Growth

Percentage Single Person Households in the US: 2023

Number of single-person households in the United States from 1990 to 2023 (in Millions)

Single Person Households as Percentage of Total Population in Select Countries: 2010, 2019, 2040

Consumer Expenditure by Single Person Households across Select Countries: 2023

Uptake on Rise as Home Cleaning Services Become More Affordable

Rise in Disposable Incomes Drive Spending on Cleaning Services

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic Region

Industry Witnesses Rise in Demand for Specialty Cleaning Services

The WFH Trend Fuels Demand for Home Cleaning Services

WFM Employees as a % of the Total Workforce: 2020-2022

Demand for Personalized Services on Rise for Older Adults

Frequency of Cleaning Homes: Millennials Vs Boomers

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 158 Featured)

ABM Industries, Inc.

Jani-King International, Inc.

Handy Technologies, Inc.

HiCare Pvt. Ltd.

BONUS Building Care

Clean First Time, Inc.

CleanNet USA, Inc.

Coverall North America, Inc.

Duraclean International, Inc.

Maids International, Inc.

Jan-Pro Systems International

Anago

Broomberg

Homvery

Imperial Cleaning

