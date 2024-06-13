Home Cleaning Services Global Business Analysis Report 2024-2030 Featuring Major Players - ABM Industries, Jani-King International, and Handy Technologies

Dublin, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Cleaning Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Home Cleaning Services is estimated at US$8.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$14.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The Global Home Cleaning Services Market is experiencing significant growth, with the U.S. market estimated at $1.7 billion in 2023 and China expected to achieve a remarkable CAGR of 10.3%, reaching $2.3 billion by 2030. Other key regions such as Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific are also showing strong growth trends. This regional analysis highlights the varying dynamics and opportunities across different markets.
This comprehensive report offers a detailed market analysis of the Global Home Cleaning Services Market, covering major geographic regions and segments. It provides competitive insights into the market presence of leading players across different areas, future trends, and key drivers shaping the market. Actionable insights within the report can help businesses identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic decisions.
Key questions addressed in the report include the expected evolution of the Global Home Cleaning Services Market by 2030, main drivers and restraints, growth prospects of different market segments, regional market share changes, and the outlook for leading market players.
The report features comprehensive market data, including independent analysis of annual sales and forecasts in US$ million from 2023 to 2030. It includes in-depth regional analysis of key markets such as the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
Profiles of major players, such as ABM Industries, Inc., Jani-King International, Inc., and Handy Technologies, Inc., are provided. Additionally, the report offers complimentary updates for one year to keep stakeholders informed of the latest market developments.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Home Cleaning Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Home Cleaning Services: A Prelude
- Salient Forces Responsible for Spurt in Global Demand of Home Cleaning Services
- Cleaning Services Evolve as a Highly Lucrative Business Amid COVID-19
- Low Capital Investments Make Home Cleaning Services an Attractive Business Opportunity
- Changing Business Model of Home Cleaning Business
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Pandemic Accelerates Digital Transformation of Home Cleaning Business
- Benefits of Adopting Digital Transformation
- Automation Gains Momentum in the Home Cleaning Sector
- Persistent Hygiene Threats and Risks at Homes Raise the Importance of Cleaning Services
- Growing Frequency & Severity of Newly Emerging & Re-Emerging Infections Brings to Light the Importance of Cleaning Services: Fatality Rate of Major Virus Outbreaks Over the Last 50 Years
- High Human-to-Human Transmissibility of Infectious Diseases and Need to Protect Individuals Augurs Well for the Market: RO Values of Well Known Infectious Diseases
- Deep Cleaning Services Gain Demand
- Increasing Adoption of Green Cleaning Products: A Notable Trend Spurring Market Growth
- Cleaning Service Providers Move to Online Platform
- Most Preferred Options to Book Appointments for Cleaning Services by Customers: 2023
- Key Trends Outlining the Cleaning Products Market
- Rise in Number of Working Women Spells Opportunities
- Female Labor Force as a Percentage of Total Labor Force (1990, 2000, 2010, and 2023) for Major Countries Worldwide
- Millennials: A Key Demographic for Cleaning Services
- Global Population Spread by Age Group, 20-65 (in %): 2020, 2025, and 2030
- Global Millennials Population by Region (2023): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Millennials for North America, Europe, China & Japan, Latin America and Rest of World
- Growth in Single Person Households Augurs Well for Market Growth
- Percentage Single Person Households in the US: 2023
- Number of single-person households in the United States from 1990 to 2023 (in Millions)
- Single Person Households as Percentage of Total Population in Select Countries: 2010, 2019, 2040
- Consumer Expenditure by Single Person Households across Select Countries: 2023
- Uptake on Rise as Home Cleaning Services Become More Affordable
- Rise in Disposable Incomes Drive Spending on Cleaning Services
- Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
- Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic Region
- Industry Witnesses Rise in Demand for Specialty Cleaning Services
- The WFH Trend Fuels Demand for Home Cleaning Services
- WFM Employees as a % of the Total Workforce: 2020-2022
- Demand for Personalized Services on Rise for Older Adults
- Frequency of Cleaning Homes: Millennials Vs Boomers
