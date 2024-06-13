Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Size to Surpass US$ 11.35 Billion by 2033, The Brainy Insights

Newark, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 4 billion in 2023 global medical nitrile gloves market will reach USD 11.35 billion in 2033. Medical nitrile gloves are integral to personal protective equipment (PPE) used in healthcare environments. The gloves are made of nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR). It is a synthetic rubber compound noted for its high durability, chemical resistance, and allergen-free nature. Unlike latex gloves, nitrile gloves do not contain latex proteins and are, therefore, suitable for people allergic to latex. The manufacturing method combines raw materials to create the nitrile compound, which is then moulded and vulcanized to increase strength and durability.



Get a Free Sample Research Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/14379



Nitrile gloves are highly resistant to punctures, tears, and a wide range of chemicals, making them perfect for handling hazardous substances while offering a durable barrier against diseases and pollutants. Nitrile gloves are intended to provide a comfortable fit and exceptional dexterity. Medical nitrile gloves are critical tools for protecting against infectious diseases, toxic chemicals, and other hazards in professional settings. Their durability, chemical resistance, and allergen-free nature make them critical for guaranteeing the safety and well-being of users and patients across several industries.



Report Scope and Segmentation –



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Forecast CAGR 11% 2033 Value Projection USD 11.35 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 4 Billion Historical Data 2020-2022 No. of Pages 238 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered by Product Type, End User Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level. Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Growth Drivers Technological advancements and robust regulatory framework

Key Insight of the Global Medical Nitrile Gloves Market



North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.



The region's strong market demand for these gloves is driven by its large healthcare industry, strict safety requirements, and emphasis on infection control. North American manufacturers are well-known for their technological advances in glove manufacturing. They invest in R&D to create innovative materials, production techniques, and product designs, resulting in nitrile gloves that are high-performing, durable, and comfortable. Compliance with tight regulatory requirements boosts consumer confidence in North American-made nitrile gloves, both domestically and abroad.



In 2023, the non-powdered segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 72% and revenue of 2.88 billion.



The product type segment is divided into powdered and non-powdered. In 2023, the non-powdered segment dominated the market, with a 72% market share and revenue of 2.88 billion.



In 2023, the hospital segment dominated the market, with a 62% market share and revenue of 2.48 billion.



The end-user segment is divided into hospitals, laboratories, and others. In 2023, the hospital segment dominated the market, with a market share of 62% and revenue of 2.48 billion.



Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/medical-nitrile-gloves-market-14379



Advancement in market



A Vietnamese glove manufacturer hopes to purchase 15 acres in the southeast Arkansas community of Lake Village for a business that will eventually employ up to 300 people. Phu Duc Huy US Inc. has been negotiating the purchase of land. The land will cost approximately $400,000 and will be used to house a nitrile glove manufacturing facility. These are powder-free, non-latex gloves commonly used in the medical industry and by the Department of Defence. Phu Duc Huy will lease and use an existing warehouse on the site for storage.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The expanding healthcare industry.



The COVID-19 epidemic and the rise of the healthcare sector have positively influenced the increasing demand and growth of medical nitrile gloves. The pandemic caused a surge in demand for nitrile gloves to safeguard front-line personnel and patients. The urgent need to implement tight infection control measures and increased public awareness of the need for personal protective equipment (PPE) resulted in a large increase in glove usage. Furthermore, the rapid spread of the infection necessitated extensive use of gloves. The expansion of the healthcare sector, fueled by population growth, ageing demographics, and developments in medical technology, has increased demand for nitrile gloves. The growing demand for healthcare services has necessitated creating and expanding healthcare infrastructure, including hospitals and clinics. As healthcare facilities grow, the demand for dependable and sanitary medical supplies, such as nitrile gloves, becomes critical to patient safety. As a result, the rise of the healthcare industry will boost the worldwide medical nitrile gloves market.



Restraints: The price of medical nitrile gloves.



Nitrile gloves are often more expensive, determined by factors such as raw material costs, production procedures, quality and performance standards, and market dynamics. Nitrile rubber, the major material used in nitrile glove manufacturing, is produced from petroleum. Hence, fluctuations in oil prices can have a direct impact on production costs. Production involves sophisticated manufacturing procedures. The complicated manufacturing procedures required to create nitrile gloves and tight quality control requirements drive increased production costs. Furthermore, market characteristics such as demand changes and supply chain interruptions can impact pricing, causing price volatility and affordability concerns among end users. As a result, the high costs associated with medical nitrile gloves may hinder market expansion.



Opportunities: Technological breakthroughs and strong regulatory framework.



Stringent safety standards and technological improvements drive demand and growth for medical nitrile gloves. Regulatory compliance requires the usage of gloves, especially in healthcare environments, to safeguard the safety of workers and patients. Technological advances in glove manufacture have resulted in the creation of nitrile gloves with improved performance qualities. Material innovations have led to more durable, flexible, and chemically resistant gloves. Furthermore, research and development activities will focus on resolving emerging issues and trends, resulting in the introduction of specialized gloves targeted to certain applications, which will help drive future market expansion. As a result, technical developments and stringent safety requirements would help the market expand and flourish over the forecast period.



Challenges: Disposal concerns.



The environmental impact of medical nitrile gloves stems from their non-biodegradable nature, waste generation, limited recycling options, and potential for littering and pollution. Nitrile gloves do not readily break down in the environment, leading to long-term pollution and habitat degradation when improperly disposed of. The widespread use of nitrile gloves across various industries exacerbates the problem of plastic waste accumulation, contributing to environmental pollution and ecological harm. Additionally, the production of nitrile gloves relies on petroleum-derived raw materials, further depleting finite fossil fuel reserves and exacerbating resource depletion and carbon emissions. Improper disposal of nitrile gloves can result in environmental pollution and harm to wildlife. Therefore, the environmental concerns arising from the non-biodegradable nature and lack of proper disposable will challenge the market's growth.



Some of the major players operating in the global medical nitrile gloves market are:



• Ansell Healthcare LLC

• Atrium Medical Care

• Hartalega Holdings

• Honeywell International Inc

• Kimberly-Clark

• McKesson Corporation

• Mercator Medical S.A

• Shield Scientific

• Supermax Healthcare

• Top Glove Corporation



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Product Type



• Powdered

• Non-Powdered



By End User



• Hospitals

• Laboratories

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Ask for Customization: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/14379



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: www.thebrainyinsights.com