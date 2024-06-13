Europe Recycled Plastics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2018-2030

Dublin, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Recycled Plastics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Source (Bottle, Foams, Films), Product (Polyethylene, Polypropylene), End-use (Packaging, Building & Construction), Country, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe recycled plastics market size is anticipated to reach USD 20.76 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2024 to 2030

The stringent regulations regarding recycling in the European region and growing awareness in stakeholders for the environment are the critical reasons for market growth.

Countries such as Germany, the UK, and France are incentivizing the production of recycled plastics and giving organizations more reasons to adapt. Heavy taxations are levied on virgin plastic/single-use plastic output, and the focus on the circular plastics economy is greatly emphasized.



A fully developed recycling infrastructure attracts the interest of organizations, brainstorming, and creating economies of scale. Concepts like the Extended Producer Responsibility Report (EPR) in the UK help organizations be responsible with their production and take the production responsibility to the post-consumption stage.



Europe Recycled Plastics Market Report Highlights

Polyethylene dominated the product segment with a market share of 33.1% in 2023 due to its unique properties of heat resistance, impermeability, and transparency. Polypropylene is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Plastic bottles held the largest market share in the source segment in 2023. The extensive use of plastic containers in consumer goods and cosmetics contributed to this demand. Polymer foams are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period as their use increases in the electrical sector.

The packaging sector had the largest market share in 2023. The building & construction segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Germany emerged as the critical country in the Europe market in 2023. Stringent regulations and government incentives played a crucial role in their promotion.

In January 2024, Fortum collaborated with Meraxis to distribute Fortum Circo, a recycled plastic material, to wider European audiences. The recycled plastic granules they distribute are collected initially from Nordic consumers and made with standard procedures to have consistency, quality, and versatility in their material.

In February 2024, The UKRI awarded £3.2 million for projects focusing on enhancing plastics recycling and stimulating the use of recycled plastics, including new sorting and recycling technologies to influence consumer recycling behavior at home.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $11.04 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $20.76 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.6% Regions Covered Europe





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Europe Recycled Plastics Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Europe Recycled Plastics Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Distribution Channel Analysis

3.2.2. Raw Material Trends

3.2.3. Technological Overview

3.3. Regulatory Framework

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.3. Industry Challenges

3.4.4. Industry Opportunities

3.5. Industry Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5.2. Macro-environmental Analysis



Chapter 4. Europe Recycled Plastics Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Europe Recycled Plastics Market Estimates & Forecast, by Product, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million) (Kilotons) (Kilotons)

4.3. Polyethylene

4.4. Polyethylene Terephthalate

4.5. Polypropylene

4.6. Polyvinyl Chloride

4.7. Polystyrene



Chapter 5. Europe Recycled Plastics Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Europe Recycled Plastics Market Estimates & Forecast, by Type, 2018 to 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.3. Plastic Bottles

5.4. Plastic Films

5.5. Polymer Foam



Chapter 6. Europe Recycled Plastics Market: End -use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. End-use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Europe Recycled Plastics Market Estimates & Forecast, by End-use, 2018 to 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

6.3. Building & Construction

6.4. Packaging

6.5. Electrical & Electronics

6.6. Textiles

6.7. Automotive



Chapter 7. Europe Recycled Plastics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Recycled Plastics Estimates & Forecast, 2018-2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

7.2.2. Germany

7.2.2.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.2.2.2. Germany Recycled Plastics Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

7.2.3. UK

7.2.4. France

7.2.5. Italy

7.2.6. Rest of Europe



Chapter 8. Europe Recycled Plastics Market - Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Company Heat Map /Position Analysis, 2023

8.4. Strategy Mapping

8.5. Company Profiles

8.5.1. Participant's Overview

8.5.2. Financial Performance

8.5.3. Product Benchmarking

8.5.4. Recent Developments

