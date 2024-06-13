Noom Announces Strategic Expansion of Executive Team with Key Leadership Appointments





NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noom , the leading digital healthcare company committed to chronic disease prevention and empowering people to live better longer, is pleased to announce the appointment of three distinguished executives to its leadership team. Aaron Severs joins as Chief Product Officer, Peter Scherr joins as Chief Marketing Officer, and Dr. Adonis Saremi is promoted to Chief Medical Officer. These strategic hires are set to bolster Noom's innovative approach to health and wellness, driving the company toward new heights of growth and success.



“We are excited for the addition of Adonis, Peter, and Aaron to Noom’s executive team,” said Geoff Cook, CEO of Noom. “Their combined expertise in product innovation, marketing strategy, and medical leadership will be invaluable as we continue to expand our offerings, focus on GLP-1s and make healthy living accessible to millions more around the globe.”

Dr. Adonis Saremi, with dual board certification in Internal Medicine and Clinical Informatics and board eligibility in Obesity Medicine, transitions into his role at Noom as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Saremi brings dynamic results and acuity in digital health to Noom’s medical team and will oversee the development and implementation of clinical strategies, ensure the highest standards of patient care, and lead medical research initiatives, including the strategy for the clinical obesity care program and training and onboarding for Noom’s clinicians. In his elevated position, he will continue collaborating with product and engineering teams to seamlessly integrate medical insights into Noom’s offerings. Completing his residency in Internal Medicine at UC San Diego, Dr. Saremi has taught at the Veterans Affairs (VA) hospital with the UC Irvine School of Medicine. His expertise in scaling physician service to prioritize patient needs is evident from his work with telehealth startups and the Medical Board of California. Dr. Saremi also serves as a Judge for the Digital Health Hub awards at the annual HLTH conference and is a member of the Clinician Council of the American Telehealth Association (ATA). He earned his B.S. from the University of California, Riverside, and his MS in Applied Physiology and MD from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science.

"This new role represents an exciting opportunity to continue driving innovation for Noom in digital health even further while making a meaningful impact on the lives of others around the globe," said Dr. Adonis Saremi, Chief Medical Officer of Noom. "I look forward to leading our medical team and collaborating across departments to continue delivering high-quality care and services to our users."

Peter Scherr joins Noom as Chief Marketing Officer, overseeing the company's global marketing and communications functions. Scherr comes from Incredible Health, where he served as Chief Marketing Officer for its career marketplace for permanent healthcare workers. His extensive experience includes serving as Chief Marketing Officer at Pagaya, directing the company's global marketing, design, and public relations functions, and playing a key role in Pagaya’s IPO in 2022. Scherr also managed the successful IPO of Vroom in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He has held executive marketing leadership roles at Better.com, American Express, Warner Music Group, JetBlue, DoubleClick, and JPMorgan Chase. Scherr holds an MBA from Wharton and a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from Lehigh University.

“Noom’s mission to help people live healthier lives through behavior change really inspired me,” said Peter Scherr, Chief Marketing Officer at Noom. “After meeting the founders, investors, and team at Noom, I knew this was a smart and similarly motivated group of mission-driven professionals.”

Aaron Severs is a global product leader with a proven track record of delivering software-as-a-service (SaaS) products that drive enterprise-wide growth and recurring revenue. In his new role at Noom, Severs will direct the development and enhancement of Noom's digital health products, ensuring they meet the needs of users and drive company growth. He will also lead the product management teams, focusing on innovation and strategic B2B and D2C product initiatives. With over 15 years of experience in product and engineering leadership roles across startups, public, and private/PE-backed firms, Severs brings a wealth of expertise to Noom. He joins from DocGo, where he led the launch of On-Demand mobile healthcare solutions for consumers and health plans. Prior to DocGo, Severs founded two startups. He contributed significantly to the wellness software industry at Booker Software and Mindbody, where he led B2B2C product lines serving thousands of businesses and millions of consumers, including marketing automation, e-commerce, and AI messaging products. Severs holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Rochester.

"I'm thrilled to join Noom at this pivotal moment in the health and wellness industry," said Aaron Severs, Chief Product Officer at Noom. "It's rare to find a company that positively impacts millions of lives while also building a massively successful business. I am eager to collaborate with the team and achieve even greater success together."

These hires follow Noom’s appointment of three healthcare executives to its Commercial Leadership team earlier this year. As Noom continues to scale its footprint in the industry and expand its offerings for users, Dr. Saremi, Scherr and Severs are integral to driving the company’s strategic initiatives forward.

About Noom:

Noom is a digital healthcare company empowering everyone, everywhere to live better longer. Noom connects people to content, coaching, community, and clinicians to improve whole-person health. Noom also works with leading health plans and employers offering Noom Med Center of Excellence, Noom GLP-1 Companion, Noom Healthy Weight, and Noom Diabetes Prevention to millions of covered lives. The company has been awarded multiple grants from the National Institutes of Health and was the first mobile application to be recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a certified diabetes prevention program. With offices in New York City and Princeton, NJ, Noom has been named one of Inc.'s Best Places to Work, Quartz's Best Workplaces for Remote Workers, and Fortune's Best Workplaces in Technology. For more information, please visit noom.com , subscribe to our blog , or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

