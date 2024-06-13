Gina M. Cronin appointed senior vice president and chief people officer of Children’s National Hospital

Washington, D.C., June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Children’s National Hospital welcomes Gina M. Cronin, MHA, FACHE, as the new senior vice president (SVP) and chief people officer. In this role, Cronin will oversee all of Human Resources and ensure Children’s National continues to attract, retain and engage skilled healthcare professionals. She joins us from the Cleveland Clinic Health System in Ohio and starts July 8, 2024.

“I am confident Gina’s depth of expertise from an internationally and nationally renowned health system will enhance our workforce and support our mission to provide exceptional pediatric care,” said Michelle Riley-Brown, MHA, FACHE, president and CEO of Children’s National. “Gina will be instrumental in supporting our strategic vision of a truly integrated health system, focusing on our people and processes while enhancing our workforce and supporting our mission to provide world class pediatric care.”

After a national search, Gina stood out for her exceptional skills in creating innovative human resources programs in talent and performance management, leadership development and succession planning. She is currently the chief talent officer for the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Global Leadership and Learning Institute, guiding the strategy for talent management for 80,000 caregivers.

"It’s a privilege to step into this new role,” Cronin said. “I look forward to joining the Children’s National team and working alongside the dedicated professionals that support the hospital’s compelling mission and serve the needs of kids and families in our nation’s capital.”

Cronin received her master’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and her bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan. She is an alumnus of the Cleveland Clinic Administrative Fellowship. On completion of the fellowship, Cronin assumed a position with the chief operating officer in the early formation and growth of the Cleveland Clinic Health System. She then served two decades as an executive operational leader, most recently in the Heart, Vascular and Thoracic Institute. She also served as executive sponsor for the Administrative Fellowship program, providing experiential opportunities, guidance, and mentorship to early careerists.

