Tannin Market Size is Expected to Reach a Value of US$ 4.41 Billion by 2033, The Brainy Insights

Newark, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the tannin market will grow from USD 2.16 Billion in 2023 to USD 4.41 Billion by 2033. The market for tannin will develop in response to the increasing demand for leather tanning and wine and wood processing development. Companies are now investing in developing sustainable manufacturing processes for leather tanning and wood processing.



Key Insight of the Tannin Market



Europe region will account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



The European region will hold a significant market share due to the rapid growth of the end-user industries. As a result of the growing infrastructure development in Europe, especially in Germany and the U.K., tannin is now a necessary feedstock in the production of wood adhesives. The market for wood tannin adhesives is rising due to rising consumer spending on home and office construction, renovation, and building refurbishment. Further, the increasing consumption of wine is leading to a rise in demand for tannin.



The plants segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period.



The source segment is divided into plants and brown algae. The plant segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. The most prevalent and straightforward tannins to extract from trees, legumes, and shrubs are complex and condensed tannins; lacquer leaves, Gallnuts, and cotinus leaves are common sources of gallic tannins, whereas blackberries, oaks, and pomegranates are prominent sources of ellagic tannins.



The hydrolyzable segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period.



The product segment is divided into phlorotannin, hydrolyzable and non-hydrolyzable. The hydrolyzable segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. When heated with sulfuric acid or HCl, organic molecules known as hydrolyzable tannins can produce ellagic or gallic acid. The structure of hydrolyzable tannins shows that a carbohydrate molecule sits in the middle of these molecules.



The wood adhesives segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period.



The application segment is divided into wine production, leather tanning, anti-corrosive primers, wood adhesives and others. The wood adhesives segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. Wood adhesives include tannin, a complex chemical substance with a phenolic structure. In its aqueous solution, tannin is astringent and readily soluble in water. These adhesives need to be extremely weatherproof and mechanically strong.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Increasing demand for tannin in wood adhesives



The wood-based panel sector produces engineered wood goods for everyday use on an industrial scale. Apart from raw wood, glue is the most crucial component in manufacturing wood-based panels. Tannin's availability and suitable chemical structure make it one of the most researched raw materials for producing bio-based wood adhesives in academia and industry. As a result, the recently developed tannin-based adhesive has the potential to replace formaldehyde-based glue in the wood-based panel sector due to its superior shear strength and water resistance. Condensed tannins are frequently combined with other reactive ingredients, such as formaldehyde, to create wood adhesives.



Restraint: Complexity



Protein and mineral elements are essential nutrients that tannins can combine to generate complexes that prevent absorption and utilization. Tannins can precipitate proteins, giving the palate an astringent feeling. The effects can sometimes be serious, and thus, the market growth is restricted.



Opportunity: Growing preference for wines



Consumers have high demand for wine due to the big brewers' commitment to the alcohol industry. The wine industry is fragmented, with numerous major businesses still steering the category while smaller brands compete to become market leaders. Consumers nowadays are more concerned about their health and do not want to sacrifice fantastic taste. The beverage sector has reacted to low alcohol, and producers of classic grape wines around the world are attempting to develop more wines with lower alcohol content, especially 5 to 9.5 per cent. Along with the desire for cleanly produced wine, customers also seek authenticity and the truest representation of the vineyard. They choose uncommon, more genuine grape varieties since they have yet to undergo significant production process modifications.



Challenges: Reduced amount of iron absorption



One of the main causes of concern is that tannins could prevent the body from absorbing iron. Tannins in plant-based diets readily bond with iron in the digestive tract, preventing it from being absorbed. This effect is unlikely to have a major negative impact on individuals with normal iron levels, but it might be problematic for those who are iron deficient.



Some of the major players operating in the Tannin market are:



• Ajinomoto OmniChem

• Tannin Corporation

• TANAC

• Ever S.R.L

• Polson Ltd.

• LaffortSA

• UCL Company Ltd.

• Tanin D.D.

• W. ULRICH GmbH

• Jyoti Dye Chem Agency



Key Segments Cover in the Market:



By Source:



• Plants

• Brown Algae



By Product:



• Phlorotannin

• Hydrolysable

• Non-Hydrolysable



By Application:



• Wine Production

• Leather Tanning

• Anti-Corrosive Primers

• Wood Adhesives

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



