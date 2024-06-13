Cayuga Centers Celebrates 1 Year of "Cayuga Corner"

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cayuga Centers is proud to announce the first anniversary of its foster care blog, Cayuga Corner. Since its launch on April 28, 2023, Cayuga Corner has become a valuable tool for the community, offering insights into treatment foster care and a platform for foster parents to share their successes, struggles, and parenting tips.

In the year since its debut, Cayuga Corner has seen immense growth, surpassing 200 subscribers and releasing 30 articles. The page was viewed 725 times and opened over 120 times in April alone. Topics ranged from support for LGBTQIA youth, the foster care licensing process, fostering teenagers, meeting the challenges of transracial foster care, kinship foster care, and more. Some articles that resonated most with readers included, “ The difference between respite foster care and long-term foster care ”, “ How to prepare for your foster care home study ”, and “ The importance of keeping siblings together ”.

Ashley Argese, Cayuga Centers’ Assistant Vice President of Communications, says she looks forward to seeing the project grow even more over the next year. “My hope for Cayuga Corner is that it inspires parents, serves as a valuable resource for caregivers, and provides knowledge and strength through shared experiences,” she says.

As Cayuga Corner continues to evolve, its central goals remain the same: providing a necessary space for foster parents, shedding light on foster care, making difficult topics more approachable, and emphasizing the need for loving homes by promoting Cayuga Centers’ foster parenting opportunities .

In addition to holding local celebrations with foster parents and staff in Cayuga Centers regions, Cayuga Corner recently held a giveaway on social media. To enter, participants were asked to subscribe to the blog and comment with an article idea on the corresponding Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn post. They also had the option to tag a friend or family member. Winners were given a Cayuga Corner tote bag, a journal, a $50 gift card, and the opportunity to be featured in a blog article.

New readers can subscribe to Cayuga Corner via its website .

About Cayuga Centers

Cayuga Centers is a nationally accredited and awarded 501(c)(3) non-profit, human services agency headquartered in Auburn, NY. Founded in 1852, the agency has delivered quality services by following its core mission of helping individuals and families grow as independent, healthy, and productive citizens through quality counseling, out-of-home care, and support services. Cayuga Centers provides a continuum of support services in Delaware, Florida, and over 30 counties throughout NYS. The agency specializes in providing individualized, culturally appropriate, and trauma-informed support to diverse populations. Cayuga Centers currently serves over 10,000 individuals and families annually. Visit www.cayugacenters.org for more information.