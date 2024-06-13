Data443 Releases Updated Open Source Offering for Spam, Phish, and Bad Mailserver Actors

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK: ATDS) (“Data443” or the “Company”), a data security and privacy software company for "All Things Data Security," today announced its latest offering in the open source threat intelligence marketplace.



Data443 will provide threat intelligence data to the Spam and Open Relay Blocking System (SORBS) community free of charge.

Recently, it was announced by The Register that the Spam and Open Relay Blocking System (SORBS) – a longstanding source of information on known spam sources widely used to create blocklists, is being shut down . SORBS provided free access to a DNS-based Block List that lists over 12 million host servers known to disseminate spam, phishing attacks, and other email annoyances.

It is reported that thousands of users of the SORB service now do not have this capability, which is important to their organizations.

"Our commitment to open source continues to grow not only in privacy and user experience capabilities but now in our advanced threat intelligence services," commented Jason Remillard, CEO of Data443. “The SORBs offering has been around since 2001, perhaps one of the most mature offerings in the email security and compliance space. Data443 and its offerings in the email security and protection marketplace, Cyren - are more than pleased to replace or augment the previous services for SORBs customers.

"As this change in services was quite sudden, we are providing a signup capability that our team will respond to as soon as possible. When you are a security practitioner, email security is one of the most dynamic and hostile locations for all threat data. We regularly process vast amounts of data and threat information on an hourly basis, providing us the capabilities and know-how to deliver a superior offering for the community."

New clients can sign up directly at this link: https://data443.com/sorbs-new-customers-survey/

Administrators will be able to test the whole product line related to email and threat information as part of their free trial signup of Cyren by Data443.

Cyren by Data443 is a proprietary technology and intellectual property that delivers threat intelligence, URL categorization, and email security services to the world's largest providers. The technology leverages its growing AI & ML capabilities with significant raw data that accelerates the development of next-generation solutions.

Data443 also recently announced:

- Record financial results for 2023 in April, 2024

- Its participation in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Program

About Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK: ATDS) provides software and services to enable secure data across devices and databases, at rest and in flight/in transit, locally, on a network or in the cloud. We are All Things Data Security™. With over 10,000 customers in over 100 countries, Data443 provides a modern approach to data governance and security by identifying and protecting all sensitive data regardless of location, platform or format. Data443’s framework helps customers prioritize risk, identify security gaps and implement effective data protection and privacy management strategies.

