Wilson Blanchard Management Hosts Successful CondoCon Vendor Trade Show

Oakville, ON, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilson Blanchard Management, An Associa® Company and leading provider of condominium management services throughout Ontario, proudly hosted the 2024 WB CondoCon Vendor Trade Show on June 4, 2024, at the Oakville Conference Centre. The event brought together a diverse array of condominium industry trade partners, board members, and prospective clients for a day of networking, education, and community support.

The proceeds from this year's event, totaling an impressive $136,825 CAD, were dedicated to Associa Cares Canada, a charitable organization assisting families and communities affected by natural and man-made disasters. Associa Cares Canada has distributed over $5 million to more than 3,700 families since 2007, providing critical humanitarian aid during times of crisis.

Wilson Blanchard Management President, Jeff Lack, CPA, CGA, expressed his gratitude to all participants, saying, “This event combined three important aspects of living in a condominium – continuous learning, networking, and community through its support of Associa Cares Canada. I sincerely want to thank each of the groups that came together to make this day such a success – our client Board members for their attendance and their trust in allowing us to serve their communities, our vendor sponsors for their support, the educational speakers for sharing their expertise, and our wonderful organizing committee, without all of whom this event would not be possible.”

The WB CondoCon Vendor Trade Show continues to be a premier event for the condominium industry, providing an invaluable platform for trade partners to market their services while supporting a worthy cause. The success of this year’s event reinforces Wilson Blanchard Management’s commitment to fostering strong community relationships and supporting charitable initiatives.

For more information about Associa Cares Canada and how to support their mission, please visit Associa Cares Canada.

About Associa

With more than 300 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 15,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 45 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

About Associa Cares

Associa Cares is both a U.S.-based nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization and a registered charity in Canada, created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across North America, Associa Cares is able to provide aid to the families affected by these types of tragedies. Associa Cares has provided over $5 million in assistance to more than 3,800 families since 2007.

Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at www.associacares.org

To view Associa Cares’ U.S. fundraising disclosures, visit: http://www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement/.

-MORE-

Stay Connected

Like Associa Cares on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associacares/

Like Associa on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa