Promotions at Associa Minnesota Signal Continued Investment in Excellence

Brooklyn Park, MN, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Minnesota is proud to announce the promotions of Colleen Brown and Stacey Marisette to vice president roles, recognizing their exceptional leadership, dedication, and contributions to the company’s continued success.

Colleen Brown, formerly Director of Employee Experience, has played a crucial role in fostering a collaborative and innovative workplace culture. Her passion for training and developing new hires, along with her ability to humanize and empathize in both internal and external interactions, has made her an invaluable asset to the company. In her new role as Branch Vice President, she will continue to lead initiatives that enhance employee engagement, strengthen internal development programs, and drive operational excellence.

Stacey Marisette has been instrumental in Associa Minnesota’s developer services sector, ensuring seamless community transitions from initial planning to completion. Her ability to build strong relationships with developer boards, implement best practices, and work closely with managers to meet key deliverables has set a high standard within the industry. As Vice President of Developing Services, she will continue to lead strategic initiatives that support developers, enhance community-building processes, and further strengthen the company’s service offerings.

“Colleen and Stacey exemplify the leadership, dedication, and expertise that define Associa Minnesota,” said Anna Dunn, CMCA, AMS, Branch President of Associa Minnesota. “Colleen’s ability to cultivate a positive and high-performing work environment, along with Stacey’s unwavering commitment to developer partnerships and community success, make them both invaluable leaders. I look forward to seeing them thrive in their new roles.”

Associa Minnesota remains committed to recognizing and promoting outstanding talent, ensuring continued excellence in community management services.

