Global Soil Conditioners Market Size To Worth USD 5.12 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 7.83%

New York, United States , June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Soil Conditioners Market Size is to Grow from USD 2.41 Billion in 2023 to USD 5.12 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.83% during the projected period.

Soil conditioners are additives that are added to soil to improve its physical properties, such as fertility and mechanics. It is within the category of soil amendments, which includes numerous fertilizers and non-organic compounds. Soil conditioners have a wide variety of applications. The main purposes of it are to improve the soil's structure and compact it. Compacting the soil inhibits root growth, preventing nutrient and water absorption from the soil. Soil conditioners are additionally employed to improve the quality of poor soils by incorporating compost, clay, beneficial bacteria, and minerals such as calcium and magnesium, among others. The growing concern about environmental degradation and the negative impacts of chemical pesticides and fertilizers on soil health and water quality is driving demand for environmentally friendly soil conditioning solutions. To maximize agricultural yields on restricted land, soil conditioners must be used to restore soil structure and nutrient content. Arable land is becoming increasingly scarce due to soil deterioration and development. Bio-based and nano-scale soil conditioners are two examples of innovations that are propelling market growth. As soil conditioning technology progress, more efficient and environmentally friendly alternatives become accessible. However, Soil conditioners and application equipment are prohibitively expensive for small-scale farmers to purchase upfront, thereby limiting product acceptability and market expansion.

Browse key industry insights spread across 190 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Soil Conditioners Marke t Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Organic Soil Conditioners and Inorganic Soil Conditioners), By Formulation (Liquid and Dry), By Application (Agriculture, Construction & Mining, And Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The organic soil conditioners is anticipated to dominate the global soil conditioners market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the type, the global soil conditioners market is divided into organic soil conditioners and inorganic soil conditioners. Among these, the organic soil conditioners is anticipated to dominate the global soil conditioners market during the projected timeframe. The global soil conditioners market has witnessed expansion due to the rising utilization of organic farming methods globally.

The liquid segment is anticipated to grow at the largest CAGR in the global soil conditioners market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the formulation, the global soil conditioners market is divided into liquid and dry. Among these, the liquid segment is anticipated to grow at the largest CAGR in the global soil conditioners market during the projected timeframe. Compared to the dry form, a minimal quantity of liquid soil conditioners is needed to treat larger crop areas.

The agriculture segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the global soil conditioners market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the application, the global soil conditioners market is divided into agriculture, construction & mining, and others. Among these, the agriculture segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the global soil conditioners market during the projected timeframe. Soil conditioners are an important product in agriculture as they enhance soil fertility, quality, and texture.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR In the global soil conditioners market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR In the global soil conditioners market over the forecast period. The growth of residential and commercial buildings has bolstered the Asia-Pacific soil conditioner sector. This is owing to China's rapidly expanding construction industry, which has encouraged soil conditioner manufacturers to create high-quality soil supplements. According to a report from the International Trade Administration, China's construction industry is predicted to grow at a 5.2% annual rate between 2021 and 2029, owing to the country's highest urbanization rate. Furthermore, countries such as India and Japan are experiencing a significant increase in parks and community gardens, where soil conditioners are commonly used to stimulate plant growth and give essential nutrients to the soil. Despite these favorable characteristics, the regional market is facing rapid soil deterioration and inadequate infrastructure.

North America is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global soil conditioners market during the predicted timeframe. A powerful regulatory environment that encourages industry dynamism and technological innovation in farming practices has made the United States one of the world's top producers of agricultural products. It is a major producer of maize and wheat. Due to soil deterioration brought on by mining operations, industrial processes, and overgrazing, which reduces the amount of arable land and destroys fertile soil, the market is growing quickly in North America. Farmers are employing soil conditioners to boost crop yields and enhance soil quality due to offer more advantages with smaller applications than traditional fertilizers. The market is dominated by the United States, followed by Mexico and Canada.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Soil Conditioners Market include BASF SE, Syngenta AG, Novozymes A/S, Solvay S.A., UPL Limited, Clariant, Evonik Industries AG, Eastman Chemical Company, Croda International PLC, ADEKA Corporation, Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc., Aquatrols, Rallis India Limited, and Humintech GmbH and others.

Recent Developments

In May 2022, under the terms of their partnership, Koppert India will develop a biofertilizer for UPL, which UPL will then supply to its Indian producers via its recently established worldwide business unit, NPP. A biofertilizer called copio helps the soil become healthier, which increases plant establishment and overall yield.



Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global soil conditioners based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Soil Conditioners Market, By Type

Organic Soil Conditioners

Inorganic Soil Conditioners

Global Soil Conditioners Market, By Formulation

Liquid

Dry

Global Soil Conditioners Market, By Application

Agriculture

Construction & Mining

Others

Global Soil Conditioners Market, By Regional

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



