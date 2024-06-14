Atlantic Jet Partners Acquires Aerodyne Corp, Expanding Aircraft Maintenance & Repair Capabilities

Pompano Beach, FL, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Jet Partners, a leading aviation services company, proudly announces the acquisition of Aerodyne Corp., a premier jet engine repair and maintenance firm. This strategic acquisition improves Atlantic Jet Partners’ capabilities and market presence, reinforcing its commitment to delivering comprehensive aircraft solutions.

Atlantic Jet Partners and its family of companies offer a wide range of aviation services, including aircraft management, sales, STC certification, avionics, aviation insurance, TBO extension, and aircraft maintenance. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, they provide top-notch services to meet the evolving needs of the aviation industry.



Atlantic Jet Partners

Meanwhile, Aerodyne Corp, based in Stuart, FL, is a leader in aircraft turbine repair and maintenance. Specializing in maintaining and repairing private jet engines, such as the JT15 and PW500 series, it is recognized for its expertise and cutting-edge technology. The company is a trusted partner for various aviation projects, delivering high-quality solutions and exceptional customer service.

The acquisition of Aerodyne Corp. is a significant milestone for Atlantic Jet Partners, expanding its aircraft engine maintenance and repair capabilities. This move supports Atlantic Jet Partners’ strategy to provide integrated aircraft solutions and strengthen its market position.

“We are thrilled to welcome Aerodyne Corp. to the Atlantic Jet Partners family,” said Joe Rizzo, COO of Atlantic Jet Partners. “This acquisition represents a pivotal step in our growth strategy that allows us to offer a broader range of services and innovative solutions to our clients. Aerodyne's expertise in private jet engine maintenance and repair, particularly with the JT15 and PW500 series engines, will complement our existing capabilities, ensuring we continue to lead in the aviation industry.”

Aerodyne Corp. has been at the forefront of private jet engine maintenance and repair for many years. Its proficiency with turbine engines has set industry benchmarks, earning it a reputation for reliability and technical excellence. The company’s skilled FAA-certified technicians and engineers use state-of-the-art facilities and methods to deliver unmatched service quality, ensuring peak performance and longevity of jet engines.

With the integration of Aerodyne Corp., Atlantic Jet Partners is poised to offer enhanced services and solutions, driving growth and innovation in the aviation sector. The combined expertise of companies will create new opportunities and reinforce their commitment to excellence in the industry.

Visit its website for more information: https://skyaviationholdings.com.

About Atlantic Jet Partners

Atlantic Jet Partners is a diversified aviation company that owns and operates several subsidiaries, including Sky Aviation Holdings Aircraft Sales, Sky Aviation Insurance Services, TBO Extension, SkyVue Avionics, Sky Flight Air Fractional Aircraft Ownership, Aerospace Design & Compliance, and Aerodyne Corp. The company provides a broad range of exceptional aviation services, leveraging its expertise and industry knowledge to deliver innovative solutions to its clients.

###

Media Contact

Stephen Kaufman, Director Of Technology, Atlantic Jet Partners

Phone: 772.979.5885

Website: https://skyaviationholdings.com

Email: stephen@atlanticjetpartners.com

















Attachment