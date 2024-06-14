Dividend payment ex-date of Aktsiaselts Tallinna Vesi

AS Tallinna Vesi (trading code TVE1T, ISIN code EE3100026436) will close the list of shareholders for dividend payment on 19 June 2024 at the end of the working day of the settlement system.



Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is 18 June 2024. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends for the year 2023.

AS Tallinna Vesi will pay dividend 0.51 euro per share. Dividends are paid out to shareholders on 27 June 2024.

Taavi Gröön

AS Tallinna Vesi

CFO

(+372) 62 62 200

taavi.groon@tvesi.ee