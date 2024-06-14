United Arab Emirates Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Statistics and Analyses 2024 - UAE's Telcos Pressed to Replace Huawei as 5G Network Vendor

Dublin, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Arab Emirates - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



UAE's telcos pressed to replace Huawei as 5G network vendor



The UAE has a strong mobile market, dominated by Etisalat and du. Both are majority-owned by the government. In a bid to attract additional foreign investment, it was resolved in early 2021 that the stake held by foreigners in the two companies could be increased.



Etisalat and du have deployed LTE networks providing national coverage, while the 5G penetration rate is the second highest globally after China. This has underpinned growth in the mobile broadband sector, and has enabled the strong development in the take-up of rich content and applications, as well as m-commerce. To help increase the capacity of 5G networks in coming years, and so keep up with data demand, the government has allowed for the GSM networks to be closed down and for spectrum and other assets to be re-purposed for 5G by the end of 2022.



The fixed-broadband network in the UAE is dominated by fibre, with DSL having a minor and declining presence. This focus on a fully fibred infrastructure has also facilitated growth in e-commerce, and has supported the government's long-term aim of transitioning the economy from its dependence on oil to being knowledge-based and supported by digital services.



The country stands to benefit from having signed the Abraham Accord Declaration with Israel, which aims to normalise relations between the two countries. Such benefits can be seen in the agreement to enable local ISPs to access Bezeq International's submarine cable infrastructure, and so improve direct connectivity to Europe, South East Asia, and Africa. The UAE's ISPs can also access Bezeq International's data centre in Tel Aviv, improving internet services.



Key Developments:

Regulator confirms plans to close down GSM networks by the end of 2022 and refarm spectrum for 5G

UAE's telcos increase foreign ownership limit to 49%;

UAE enjoying one of the fastest median 5G download speeds globally;

Amazon Web Services to open data centres in the UAE in the first half of 2022;

Telecom regulator encourages affordable roaming rates within GCC countries;

Key Topics Covered:

Key statistics

Regional Europe Market Comparison

Market characteristics

Market Leaders

Market Challengers

Market Emergents

TMI versus GDP

Mobile and mobile broadband penetration

Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Country overview

Telecommunications market

Regulatory environment

Historical overview

Regulatory authority

Office of Communications (Ofcom)

Fixed-line developments

Telecom sector liberalisation

Interconnect

Access

Number Portability (NP)

Carrier PreSelection (CPS)

Wholesale Line Rental (WLR)

European Electronic Communications Code

Mobile network developments

Spectrum regulations

Spectrum re-farming

Spectrum sharing

2.6GHz

700MHz

800MHz

900MHz

1800MHz

2100MHz

2.3GHz and 3.4GHz

Revised licence conditions

Other spectrum auctions

Roaming

Mobile Number Portability (MNP)

Mobile Termination Rate (MTR)

Mobile market

Mobile infrastructure

6G

5G

4G (LTE)

3G

Other infrastructure developments

Mobile voice

Mobile data

SMS and MMS

Mobile broadband

Major mobile operators

H3

VMO2

Vodafone

EE

Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)

Mobile content and applications

Mobile applications

M-payment MNO collaboration

Contactless payments

m-ticketing

m-banking

m-health

Fixed-line broadband market

Government support

Digital Britain

Rural broadband

Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

G.fast

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

BT

Virgin Media

Other developments

Other fixed broadband services

Broadband Powerline (BPL)

Fixed wireless (Wi-Fi and WiMAX)

Fixed network operators

British Telecom

Openreach

Company restructure

KCOM

Cable & Wireless Communications (CWC)

VMO2

COLT

Currys (Dixons Carphone Group. Carphone Warehouse)

TalkTalk

Sky

Telecommunications infrastructure

National telecom network

Next Generation Networks

International infrastructure

Submarine cable networks

Satellite networks

Cloud services

Smart infrastructure

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ly6k08

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.