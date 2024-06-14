Qatar Telecoms Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analyses Report 2024: Sector Demonstrates Resilience with Strong Revenue Growth and Advanced 5G Deployment

Dublin, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Qatar Telecoms Market Report - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Qatar's telcos report a return to revenue growth



Qatar had developed a mature telecom sector which has been able to absorb the additional data demands made on it during the pandemic. Mobile services based on LTE are universally available, and this has helped the two operators Ooredoo Qatar and Vodafone Qatar to migrate to 5G. In combination with a strong fibre rollout, the country is aiming to provide gigabit services nationally.



5G services are largely based on 3.5GHz spectrum made available following an auction in early 2019.



The publisher notes that the pandemic continues to have a significant impact on production and supply chains globally. During the coming year the telecoms sector to various degrees is likely to experience a downturn in mobile device production, while it may also be difficult for network operators to manage workflows when maintaining and upgrading existing infrastructure.



Overall progress towards 5G may be postponed or slowed down in some countries.



On the consumer side, spending on telecoms services and devices is under pressure from the financial effect of large-scale job losses and the consequent restriction on disposable incomes. However, the crucial nature of telecom services, both for general communication as well as a tool for home-working, will offset such pressures. In many markets the net effect should be a steady though reduced increased in subscriber growth.



Although it is challenging to predict and interpret the long-term impacts of the crisis as it develops, these have been acknowledged in the industry forecasts contained in this report.



The report also covers the responses of the telecom operators as well as government agencies and regulators as they react to the crisis to ensure that citizens can continue to make optimum use of telecom services. This can be reflected in subsidy schemes and the promotion of tele-health and tele-education, among other solutions.



Key Developments:

Regulator amends wholesale tariffs on mobile networks through to 2023;

Ooredoo Qatar implement's Ericsson's Indoor Connect solution to provide data rates of up to 1.5Gb/s;

Ooredoo and CK Hutchison complete the merger of their Indonesian business units;

Regulator gains increased powers allowing it greater scrutiny of telcos;

Increasing international capacity assisting Qatar's long-term development goals as stated in the Qatar National Vision 2030 program;

Companies Featured

Ooredoo Qatar

Vodafone Qatar

Qatar National Broadband Network (QNBN)

Key Topics Covered:

Key statistics

Country overview

COVID-19 and its impact on the telecom sector

Economic considerations and responses

Subscribers

Infrastructure

Telecommunications market

Market analysis

Regulatory environment

Overview

Regulatory authority

Fixed-line developments

Telecom sector liberalisation

Privatisation

Interconnect, access, and wholesale

Telecommunications Law 2006

Telecommunications Executive By-Law 2009

Mobile network developments

Second mobile licence

Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)

Roaming

Mobile Number Portability (MNP)

Spectrum

Mobile market

Market analysis

Mobile statistics

Mobile infrastructure

5G

4G (LTE)

GSM, 3G

Satellite mobile

Mobile broadband

M2M/IoT

Major mobile operators

Ooredoo Qatar

Vodafone Qatar

Mobile content and applications

M-commerce

Fixed-line broadband market

Market analysis

Broadband statistics

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) networks

Vodafone Qatar

Ooredoo

Wireless Broadband

Wi-Fi

Fixed network operator

Ooredoo Qatar

Telecommunications infrastructure

Overview of the national telecom network

International infrastructure

Submarine cable networks

Satellite networks

Smart infrastructure

Smart cities

Smart grids

Data centres

Digital economy

e-Commerce

e-Banking

e-Government

