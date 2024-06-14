Sweden Telecoms Market Report 2024 - Statistics and Analyses: Sweden Completes 5G Spectrum Auction

Dublin, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sweden Telecoms Market Report - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Sweden's telecom market includes mature mobile and broadband sectors which have been stimulated by the progressive investment of the main telcos in developing new technologies. The country retains one of the best developed LTE infrastructures in the region, while its MNOs have benefited from the January 2021 auction of spectrum in the 3.5GHz band which will enable them to expand services nationally.
The country also has one of the highest fibre broadband penetration rates in Europe. The focus of FttP is aimed at fulfilling the government's target of providing a 1Gb/s service to 98% of the population by 2025. The methodology to achieve this has rested on regulatory measures supported by public funds, as well as on the auction of spectrum in different bands.
In the fixed-line broadband segment, the number of DSL subscribers is falling steadily as customers continue to migrate to fibre networks. There is also competition from HFC infrastructure, with the main cableco Com Hem, now owned by Tele2, offering fibre-based broadband and investing in services based on the DOCSIS3.1 standard.
This report assesses key aspects of the Swedish telecom market, providing data on fixed network services and profiling the main players. It also reviews the key regulatory issues, including interconnection, local loop unbundling, number portability, carrier preselection and NGN open access. The report also analyses the mobile market, providing data on network operators and their strategies in a highly competitive environment. In addition, the report considers the fixed and fixed-wireless broadband markets, including analyses of market dynamics and the main operators, as well as providing subscriber forecasts.
Key Developments:
- Telecom sector revenue showed continued slight decline
- Telia sells out of Turkcell Holdings
- Fixed-line telephony penetration continues downward slide
- Regulator completes 3.5GHz and 2.3GHz spectrum auction
- Tele2 and Telia to phase out 3G services by 2025
- Government promotes new broadband strategy to 2025
Companies Featured
- Telenor Sweden
- Telia Company
- Tele2
- Hi3G Sweden
- Net1
- Com Hem
- PiteEnergi
- BAS
Key Topics Covered:
- Key statistics
- Regional European Market Comparison
- Europe Telecom Maturity Index by tier
- Market Leaders
- Market Challengers
- Market Emergents
- TMI versus GDP
- Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
- Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration
- Country overview
- COVID-19 and its impact on the telecom sector
- Economic considerations and responses
- Subscribers
- Infrastructure
- Telecommunications market
- Market analysis
- Regulatory environment
- Historical overview
- Regulatory authority
- Fixed-line developments
- Telecom sector liberalisation
- Privatisation
- Interconnect
- Access
- Number Portability (NP)
- Carrier PreSelection (CPS)
- Wholesale Line Rental (WLR)
- European Electronic Communications Code
- Mobile network developments
- Spectrum regulations and spectrum auctions
- Roaming
- Mobile Number Portability (MNP)
- Mobile Termination Rates (MTRs)
- Network sharing
- Mobile market
- Market analysis
- Mobile statistics
- General statistics
- Mobile infrastructure
- Analogue
- 5G
- 4G (LTE)
- 3G
- Satellite mobile
- M2M
- NB-IoT
- Mobile voice
- Mobile data
- Short Message Service (SMS)
- Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)
- Mobile broadband
- Major mobile operators
- Telia Mobile
- Tele2 Mobile
- Telenor Sweden
- Net4Mobility
- Hutchison 3G Sweden
- Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)
- Mobile Virtual Network Enablers (MVNEs)
- Mobile content and applications
- Location-based services
- Mobile music
- Other developments
- M-payments
- Fixed-line broadband market
- Introduction and statistical overview
- Market analysis
- Government support
- Broadband strategy - 2010
- Broadband strategy - 2020
- Broadband strategy - 2025
- Regulatory measures
- Competition
- Municipal action
- Broadband statistics
- Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks
- Com Hem
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
- Open access
- ADSL2+
- VDSL2+
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
- Introduction
- Telia
- Telenor
- PiteEnergi
- BAS
- Other developments
- Other fixed broadband services
- Broadband Powerline (BPL)
- Fixed wireless (Wi-Fi and WiMAX)
- Digital economy
- eGovernment
- eHealth
- Fixed network operators
- Introduction
- Telia Company
- Tele2
- Telenor Sweden
- Telecommunications infrastructure
- Overview of the national telecom network
- VoIP
- International infrastructure
- Submarine cable networks
- Satellite networks
- Smart infrastructure
