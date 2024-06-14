Sweden Telecoms Market Report 2024 - Statistics and Analyses: Sweden Completes 5G Spectrum Auction

Dublin, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sweden Telecoms Market Report - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Sweden's telecom market includes mature mobile and broadband sectors which have been stimulated by the progressive investment of the main telcos in developing new technologies. The country retains one of the best developed LTE infrastructures in the region, while its MNOs have benefited from the January 2021 auction of spectrum in the 3.5GHz band which will enable them to expand services nationally.



The country also has one of the highest fibre broadband penetration rates in Europe. The focus of FttP is aimed at fulfilling the government's target of providing a 1Gb/s service to 98% of the population by 2025. The methodology to achieve this has rested on regulatory measures supported by public funds, as well as on the auction of spectrum in different bands.



In the fixed-line broadband segment, the number of DSL subscribers is falling steadily as customers continue to migrate to fibre networks. There is also competition from HFC infrastructure, with the main cableco Com Hem, now owned by Tele2, offering fibre-based broadband and investing in services based on the DOCSIS3.1 standard.



This report assesses key aspects of the Swedish telecom market, providing data on fixed network services and profiling the main players. It also reviews the key regulatory issues, including interconnection, local loop unbundling, number portability, carrier preselection and NGN open access. The report also analyses the mobile market, providing data on network operators and their strategies in a highly competitive environment. In addition, the report considers the fixed and fixed-wireless broadband markets, including analyses of market dynamics and the main operators, as well as providing subscriber forecasts.



Key Developments:

Telecom sector revenue showed continued slight decline

Telia sells out of Turkcell Holdings

Fixed-line telephony penetration continues downward slide

Regulator completes 3.5GHz and 2.3GHz spectrum auction

Tele2 and Telia to phase out 3G services by 2025

Government promotes new broadband strategy to 2025

Companies Featured

Telenor Sweden

Telia Company

Tele2

Hi3G Sweden

Net1

Com Hem

PiteEnergi

BAS

Key Topics Covered:

Key statistics

Regional European Market Comparison

Europe Telecom Maturity Index by tier

Market Leaders

Market Challengers

Market Emergents

TMI versus GDP

Mobile and mobile broadband penetration

Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Country overview

COVID-19 and its impact on the telecom sector

Economic considerations and responses

Subscribers

Infrastructure

Telecommunications market

Market analysis

Regulatory environment

Historical overview

Regulatory authority

Fixed-line developments

Telecom sector liberalisation

Privatisation

Interconnect

Access

Number Portability (NP)

Carrier PreSelection (CPS)

Wholesale Line Rental (WLR)

European Electronic Communications Code

Mobile network developments

Spectrum regulations and spectrum auctions

Roaming

Mobile Number Portability (MNP)

Mobile Termination Rates (MTRs)

Network sharing

Mobile market

Market analysis

Mobile statistics

General statistics

Mobile infrastructure

Analogue

5G

4G (LTE)

3G

Satellite mobile

M2M

NB-IoT

Mobile voice

Mobile data

Short Message Service (SMS)

Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)

Mobile broadband

Major mobile operators

Telia Mobile

Tele2 Mobile

Telenor Sweden

Net4Mobility

Hutchison 3G Sweden

Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)

Mobile Virtual Network Enablers (MVNEs)

Mobile content and applications

Location-based services

Mobile music

Other developments

M-payments

Fixed-line broadband market

Introduction and statistical overview

Market analysis

Government support

Broadband strategy - 2010

Broadband strategy - 2020

Broadband strategy - 2025

Regulatory measures

Competition

Municipal action

Broadband statistics

Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

Com Hem

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

Open access

ADSL2+

VDSL2+

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

Introduction

Telia

Telenor

PiteEnergi

BAS

Other developments

Other fixed broadband services

Broadband Powerline (BPL)

Fixed wireless (Wi-Fi and WiMAX)

Digital economy

eGovernment

eHealth

Fixed network operators

Introduction

Telia Company

Tele2

Telenor Sweden

Telecommunications infrastructure

Overview of the national telecom network

VoIP

International infrastructure

Submarine cable networks

Satellite networks

Smart infrastructure

