Namibia Telecoms Industry Report 2024 Featuring Telecom Namibia, MTC, Cell One, Powercom, MTN Business, MWEB, Africa Online Namibia, Internet Technologies Namibia, and iWay

The government's Broadband Policy aims to provide 95% population coverage by 2024, supported by the efforts of telcos including Paratus Telecom which continue to invest in their own extensive network objectives.



Mobile network coverage has increased sharply in recent years. By 2021, 3G infrastructure provided 89% population coverage while LTE infrastructure provided 79% coverage (compared to only 40% a year earlier). Despite the relatively advanced nature of the market, progress towards 5G has been slow, partly due to unsubstantiated public concerns over health implications of the technology which caused the government to order an environmental assessment of 5G in mid-2020. Nevertheless, the government has requested the regulator to speed up its 5G development strategy.



The country's flagging economy since 2016 was exacerbated by the difficulties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. These issues encouraged the government to pursue its plans to sell its stakes in Telecom Namibia and MTC, as well as in a number of other enterprises.



Although Namibia's internet and broadband sector is reasonably competitive, its development was for many years held back by high prices for international bandwidth caused by the lack of a direct connection to international submarine cables. This market situation improved after operators invested in diversifying terrestrial access routes to adjacent countries. By the end of 2022 Namibia is expected to be connected by a 1,050km branch line of Google's Equiano cable running between Portugal and South Africa.



Paratus and MTN Namibia sign national roaming agreement aimed at quickening the pace of LTE rollouts;

MTN Namibia engages NuRAN Wireless for the deployment of at least 150 GSM and 4G sites across the country;

Regulator suspends the issuing of new telecoms and broadcasting licences between October 2022 and September 2023, also intends to review the current frequency band plan;

Namibia to be connected to Google's Equiano cable system; Paratus completes works on Namibian landing station;

New SIM card registration rules are put in place;

MTC completes its IPO;

Paratus to launch a N$123 million data centre facility in August 2022;

Telecom Namibia upgrades its VSAT hub to provide more reliable connectivity for users in remote areas;

Government calls for the regulator to speed up 5G development strategy;

Government launches the National Broadband Policy and Implementation Action Plan, aiming to provide a universal 2Mb/s services by 2024;

MTC nears completion of Phase 2 of its N$1 billion 081Every1 network expansion project;

Telecom Namibia

Mobile Telecommunications (MTC)

Cell One (Leo, Orascom)

Powercom

MTN Business Namibia

MWEB Namibia

Africa Online Namibia

Internet Technologies Namibia

iWay

Key statistics

Regional Africa Market Comparison

Market characteristics

Market Leaders

Market Challengers

Market Emergents

TMI vs GDP

Mobile and mobile broadband penetration

Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Country overview

Telecommunications market

Market analysis

Regulatory environment

Regulatory authorities

Ministerial Communications Division

CRAN (formerly NCC)

Fixed-line developments

Communications Act 2009

Telecom sector liberalisation

International gateways

Privatisation

Interconnection

Number Portability (NP)

Infrastructure sharing

Universal Service

Mobile network developments

Licensing

Mobile Termination Rate (MTR)

Roaming

SIM card registration

Mobile market

Market analysis

Mobile statistics

Mobile infrastructure

5G

4G (LTE)

3G

Other infrastructure developments

GPRS/EDGE

Satellite mobile

Mobile data

Mobile broadband

Major mobile operators

MTC

Telecom Namibia Mobile

Paratus Telecom

MVNOs

Mobile content and applications

Mobile banking

Fixed-line broadband market

Introduction

Broadband statistics

Fixed-line broadband technologies

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

Other fixed-line broadband services

Digital economy

E-commerce

E-government

Fixed-network operator

Telecom Namibia

Telecommunications infrastructure

National fibre backbone networks

Next-Generation Network (NGN)

International infrastructure

Submarine cables

Smart cities

