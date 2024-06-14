Japan Telecoms Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Report 2024: Japan's MNOs Step Up 5G Deployments

Dublin, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Telecoms Market Report - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Japan has one of the most modern telecom markets globally, with a particularly strong fibre broadband sector. Compared to many other countries in Europe and Asia, the country was slow to take advantage of LTE, relying for a greater length of time on legacy 3G networks and incremental technology upgrades. The government learned from this, and has been keen to promote 5G as a means to ensure that the country takes full advantage of its possibilities in terms of social inclusion and economic development. To this end, additional spectrum has been made available for 5G use, while MNOs have been offered subsidies to ensure that the platform is available in outlying areas which may otherwise be commercially unfavourable. Into 2023, the investment climate for MNOs has improved, while difficulties associated with the pandemic and supply constraints on related hardware have abated.



The fixed broadband market is dominated by fibre, with a strong cable platform also evident. Fibre will continue to increase its share of the fixed broadband market, largely at the expense of DSL.



The mobile market is dominated by three MNOs (NTT DoCoMo, KDDI, and SoftBank Mobile). Rakuten Mobile also has a market presence, though the company continues to struggle with attracting subscribers, while its financial position remains precarious. The company is building out its network, and while it is focussed of providing 5G services in the major metro areas it relies on roaming agreements to offer services elsewhere. Rakuten Mobile may benefit from a streamlined mobile number portability process, which came into effect in May 2023.



Mobile broadband subscriber growth is expected to be relatively low over the next five years, partly due to the high existing penetration.



Key Developments:

KDDI using Starlink's satellite service to provide backhaul for its 5G network covering 1,200 locations in mountainous and remote island regions.

NTT contracts Fujitsu to provide its 1FINITY Ultra transport platform for NTT's new core network to be built in 2024.

KDDI raises its stake in IIJ to 10.9%, with plans to develop additional services.

FttP continues to gain market share in fixed broadband segment as DSL is phased out.

Amended MNP process comes into effect.

Company Coverage:

NTT

KDDI

SoftBank Mobile

Internet Initiative Japan

eAccess

eMobile

Rakuten

IIJ

JCI

Line Mobile

Key Topics Covered:

Key statistics

Regional Asia market comparison

Market characteristics

Market Leaders

Market Challengers

Market Emergents

TMI vs GDP

Mobile and mobile broadband penetration

Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Telecommunications market

Market overview and analysis

Regulatory environment

Regulatory authority

MPHPT/MIC

Radio Regulatory Council

Telecommunications Council

Telecommunications Carriers Association

Japan Internet Providers Association (JAIPA)

Legislation

Fixed-line developments

Government investment in infrastructure

Skill building, education, and demand programs

Competition policy

Network non-discrimination

Spectrum policy

Broadband policy

Wholesale / Pricing

Access

Carrier PreSelection (CPS)

MYLINE calling categories

Mobile network developments

Fees for mobile services

Mobile Number Portability (MNP)

Licensing and spectrum auctions

Mobile market

Mobile statistics

Mobile infrastructure

6G

5G

4G (LTE)

3G

GSM

Other infrastructure developments

M-payment

Mobile broadband

Major mobile operators

NTT DoCoMo

KDDI

SoftBank Mobile

Ratuken Mobile

Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO)

Fixed-line broadband market

Market overview and analysis

Fixed broadband statistics

Fixed broadband technologies

Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

Fixed wireless

Other fixed broadband services

Fixed broadband providers

NTT East and West

KDDI

G.fast

Other providers

Fixed network operators

NTT Corporation

KDDI Corporation

SoftBank Corporation

Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)

Telecommunications infrastructure

Overview of the national telecom network

NTT NGN

Submarine cables

Hokkaido-Sakhalin Cable System (HSCS)

Russia-Japan Cable Network (RJCN)

Trans-Pacific Express Cable Network (TPE)

Pacific Crossing (PC-1)

Google investments

Asia Submarine Express (ASE)

Asia Pacific Gateway (APG)

South-East Asia Japan Cable (SJC)

South East Asia-Japan 2 Cable (SJC2)

Japan-US Cable

Myanmar/Malaysia-India-Singapore Transit (MIST)

Apricot

Far North Fiber (FNF)

Satellite

Data centres

Smart infrastructure

Driverless cars

Smart grids

Smart cities

Kawasaki

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gis31y

