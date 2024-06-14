Japan Telecoms Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Report 2024: Japan's MNOs Step Up 5G Deployments

Dublin, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Telecoms Market Report - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Japan has one of the most modern telecom markets globally, with a particularly strong fibre broadband sector. Compared to many other countries in Europe and Asia, the country was slow to take advantage of LTE, relying for a greater length of time on legacy 3G networks and incremental technology upgrades. The government learned from this, and has been keen to promote 5G as a means to ensure that the country takes full advantage of its possibilities in terms of social inclusion and economic development. To this end, additional spectrum has been made available for 5G use, while MNOs have been offered subsidies to ensure that the platform is available in outlying areas which may otherwise be commercially unfavourable. Into 2023, the investment climate for MNOs has improved, while difficulties associated with the pandemic and supply constraints on related hardware have abated.
The fixed broadband market is dominated by fibre, with a strong cable platform also evident. Fibre will continue to increase its share of the fixed broadband market, largely at the expense of DSL.
The mobile market is dominated by three MNOs (NTT DoCoMo, KDDI, and SoftBank Mobile). Rakuten Mobile also has a market presence, though the company continues to struggle with attracting subscribers, while its financial position remains precarious. The company is building out its network, and while it is focussed of providing 5G services in the major metro areas it relies on roaming agreements to offer services elsewhere. Rakuten Mobile may benefit from a streamlined mobile number portability process, which came into effect in May 2023.
Mobile broadband subscriber growth is expected to be relatively low over the next five years, partly due to the high existing penetration.
Key Developments:
- KDDI using Starlink's satellite service to provide backhaul for its 5G network covering 1,200 locations in mountainous and remote island regions.
- NTT contracts Fujitsu to provide its 1FINITY Ultra transport platform for NTT's new core network to be built in 2024.
- KDDI raises its stake in IIJ to 10.9%, with plans to develop additional services.
- FttP continues to gain market share in fixed broadband segment as DSL is phased out.
- Amended MNP process comes into effect.
Company Coverage:
- NTT
- KDDI
- SoftBank Mobile
- Internet Initiative Japan
- eAccess
- eMobile
- Rakuten
- IIJ
- JCI
- Line Mobile
Key Topics Covered:
- Key statistics
- Regional Asia market comparison
- Market characteristics
- Market Leaders
- Market Challengers
- Market Emergents
- TMI vs GDP
- Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
- Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration
- Telecommunications market
- Market overview and analysis
- Regulatory environment
- Regulatory authority
- MPHPT/MIC
- Radio Regulatory Council
- Telecommunications Council
- Telecommunications Carriers Association
- Japan Internet Providers Association (JAIPA)
- Legislation
- Fixed-line developments
- Government investment in infrastructure
- Skill building, education, and demand programs
- Competition policy
- Network non-discrimination
- Spectrum policy
- Broadband policy
- Wholesale / Pricing
- Access
- Carrier PreSelection (CPS)
- MYLINE calling categories
- Mobile network developments
- Fees for mobile services
- Mobile Number Portability (MNP)
- Licensing and spectrum auctions
- Mobile market
- Mobile statistics
- Mobile infrastructure
- 6G
- 5G
- 4G (LTE)
- 3G
- GSM
- Other infrastructure developments
- M-payment
- Mobile broadband
- Major mobile operators
- NTT DoCoMo
- KDDI
- SoftBank Mobile
- Ratuken Mobile
- Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO)
- Fixed-line broadband market
- Market overview and analysis
- Fixed broadband statistics
- Fixed broadband technologies
- Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
- Fixed wireless
- Other fixed broadband services
- Fixed broadband providers
- NTT East and West
- KDDI
- G.fast
- Other providers
- Fixed network operators
- NTT Corporation
- KDDI Corporation
- SoftBank Corporation
- Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)
- Telecommunications infrastructure
- Overview of the national telecom network
- NTT NGN
- Submarine cables
- Hokkaido-Sakhalin Cable System (HSCS)
- Russia-Japan Cable Network (RJCN)
- Trans-Pacific Express Cable Network (TPE)
- Pacific Crossing (PC-1)
- Google investments
- Asia Submarine Express (ASE)
- Asia Pacific Gateway (APG)
- South-East Asia Japan Cable (SJC)
- South East Asia-Japan 2 Cable (SJC2)
- Japan-US Cable
- Myanmar/Malaysia-India-Singapore Transit (MIST)
- Apricot
- Far North Fiber (FNF)
- Satellite
- Data centres
- Smart infrastructure
- Driverless cars
- Smart grids
- Smart cities
- Kawasaki
