Non-cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Drug Pipeline Market 2024 Featuring Zambon, AstraZeneca, Insmed, NovaBiotics, Haisco Pharmaceutical, Armata Pharmaceuticals, Chiesi Farmaceutici, & CSL Behring

This "Non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis - Pipeline Insight, 2024" report provides comprehensive insights about 16+ companies and 17+ pipeline drugs in Non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



The report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis.

This segment of the Non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Brensocatib: Insmed Incorporated Brensocatib (INS1007 or AZD7986) is a small molecule, oral, reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1 (DPP1). DPP1 is an enzyme responsible for activating neutrophil serine proteases (NSPs), such as neutrophil elastase, in neutrophils when they are formed in the bone marrow. Neutrophils are the most common type of white blood cell and play an essential role in pathogen destruction and inflammatorymediation.



Brensocatib may decrease the damaging effects of inflammatory diseases such as bronchiectasis by inhibiting DPP1 and its activation of NSPs. Insmed acquired the license for the treatment from Astra Zeneca in 2016. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Non-cystic fibrosisbronchiectasis.



Benralizumab: Astra ZenecaBenralizumab is a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody of the isotype IgG1k immunoglobulin that specifically binds to the alpha chain of the interleukin 5 receptor (IL-5R) expressed on eosinophils and basophils. It inhibits the binding of IL-5 as well as the hetero-oligomerization of the alpha and beta subunits of the IL-5R, thus blocking, signal transduction. Currently, it is being investigated in Phase III stage of development for the treatment of patients with Non-cystic fibrosisbronchiectasis.



HSK31858: Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.HSK31858 tablet is an oral, potent, and highly selective dipeptidyl peptidase 1 (DPP1) small molecule inhibitor independently developed by the Haisco Pharmaceutical. The main mechanism of action is that inhibiting DPP1 can inhibit the activation of neutrophils and the release of neutrophils to the circulatory system by inhibiting the activation of neutrophil NSP enzymes. It is clinically intended to be used for the treatment of lower respiratory tract diseases caused by bronchiectasis and acute lung injury/acute respiratory distress syndrome. The drug has completed phase I clinical trials in Australia and China, and now the phase II clinical trials of the project have completed the enrollment and administration of the first subject, and the project is progressing smoothly.



CSL 787: CSL Behring CSL 787, is a human plasma-derived immunoglobulin for administration via a nebulizer for the potential prevention of chronic respiratory tract infections and progression of chronic lung disease such as Non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB). Currently, the drug is being developed in the Phase I stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis(NCFB).



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



There are approx. 16+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis. The companies which have their Non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase III include, Insmed Incorporated.



This report covers around 17+ products under different phases of clinical development like

Non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Drugs have been categorized under various product types like Mono, Combination and Mono/Combination.



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis drugs.



How many companies are developing Non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis drugs?

How many Non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

Zambon SpA

AstraZeneca

Insmed Incorporated

NovaBiotics

Haisco Pharmaceutical Group

Armata Pharmaceuticals

Chiesi Farmaceutici

CSL Behring

Key Products

Colistimethate sodium

Benralizumab

Brensocatib

HSK31858

CHF 6333

CSL 787

AP-PA02

ARINA-1

