$86.8 Million Lactation Massager Market Analysis & Forecast, 2034: Featuring Strategic Profiles of Grownsy, MammaEase, Fridababy, Momcozy, and More

The global lactation massager market accounted for USD 62.4 million in 2023 and is expected to reach at USD 86.8 million by 2034 with a CAGR of 3.05% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

The growing emphasis on innovating new lactation massage devices, rising incidence of mastitis, heightened research & development efforts in breastfeeding, increased awareness among breastfeeding women about the advantages of these devices, surge in advancements in technology, rising number of childbirths, and surge in the introduction of new lactation massage devices are some of the key factors boosting the market growth.

By type, heated was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global lactation massager market in 2023 owing to the growing focus on the development of advanced heated lactation massagers and rising launch of advanced heated breast massager devices. Additionally, non-heated is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing technological advancements in lactation massager devices.



By application, relief for engorged breast was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global lactation massager market in 2023 owing to the increasing prevalence of breast engorgement and growing launch of technologically advanced devices. Additionally, relief a clogged milk duct is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing prevalence of clogged milk ducts in women, rising female population with clogged milk ducts, and surge in launch of innovative devices. For instance, in February 2023, Momcozy introduced its Kneading Lactation Massager, catering to breastfeeding and expectant mothers facing challenges with breastfeeding.



By distribution channel, retail stores was the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global lactation massager market in 2023 owing to the lactation massager devices are increasingly accessible in large retail chains and supermarkets, growing number of independent retail outlets & pharmacy chains, and partnerships among market participants are on the rise to facilitate further expansion. For instance, in April 2023, Aeroflow Healthcare is extending its services to Missouri, offering breast pumps to mothers covered by Medicaid in the state at zero expense. Additionally, e-commerce is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. E-commerce companies are ensuring the secure and prompt delivery of products, while there's a growing inclination among women to purchase devices through online pharmacies like Amazon, Apollon Pharmacy, ubuy, and similar platforms.



North America is anticipated for the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the rise in healthcare expenditures, increasing incidence of mastitis, a significant presence of companies specializing in the development of lactation breast massager devices aimed at addressing issues such as clogged ducts & breast engorgement, and major market players are also initiating more efforts in this regard.

Additionally, Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to a significant increase in investments directed towards healthcare logistic infrastructure, surge in number of newborn births, rising occurrence of clogged milk ducts & breast engorgement, and increasing partnerships among market players. For instance, in March 2024, Boots, the rapidly expanding health and beauty retailer in the UK, has revealed its collaboration with Momcozy, renowned for producing the widely popular M5 Wearable Breast Pump along with an extensive line of maternity care items.

