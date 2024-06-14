Ragnarok Online Official Launching in China on June 28, 2024

Seoul, South Korea, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, announces that Ragnarok Online will be launched in China on June 28, 2024. The game will be published in China by Shanghai Taren Network Technology Co., Ltd., and Chinese players can download the game from the official Ragnarok Online website starting on the launch day.

Ragnarok Online is Gravity's flagship online game, beloved by users worldwide in 91 regions for its expansive world, rich storyline, unique content, charming graphics, and region-specific background music (BGM) since its launch in South Korea in 2002. According to the 2023 Survey of Korean Game Users in Overseas Markets, it was the most preferred Korean PC/online game in six regions: Brazil, Indonesia, the UK, Italy, the US and France.

In China, Ragnarok Online has been undergoing localization to ensure users can enjoy the game in an optimal environment. Following its official launch, a variety of events will provide Chinese users with numerous benefits.

Gravity said, "We are delighted to share the good news with users who have been anticipating the launch of Ragnarok Online in China since the ISBN was granted this February. We are committed to preparing diverse content and events tailored to the Chinese market to ensure an enjoyable gaming experience."

[Ragnarok Online_China Official Website] https://ro.zhaouc.com/

[Gravity Official Website] http://www.gravity.co.kr

