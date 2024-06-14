Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Global Strategic Business Report 2023-2030 Featuring CA Technologies, Celoxis Technologies, Changepoint, HP, Microsoft, Oracle, Planisware, PlanView, SAP, Workfront

Dublin, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Project Portfolio Management (PPM) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Project Portfolio Management (PPM) is estimated at US$5.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$12.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

In an era of rapid business transformation, Project Portfolio Management (PPM) has emerged as a pivotal tool for strategic planning and resource optimization. Recent market analysis indicates that the global PPM market, currently valued at US$5.7 Billion, is anticipated to more than double, reaching US$12.9 Billion by 2030. This significant growth, characterized by a 12.3% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), underscores the expanding reliance on PPM solutions across various sectors to drive efficiency, innovation, and competitive advantage.







As businesses navigate complex project landscapes, the demand for PPM in Large Enterprises is expected to command a substantial market share, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% and anticipated to reach US$6.2 Billion by 2030. Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are also projected to adopt PPM solutions vigorously, with an expected CAGR of 14.4% over the next seven years.

Regionally, the U.S. continues to maintain a robust market size estimated at $1.7 Billion in 2023. Concurrently, China is forecast to experience a significant surge, growing at an 11.9% CAGR and is expected to achieve a market size of $2.2 Billion by 2030. This report delves into additional regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the broader Asia-Pacific region, providing comprehensive market analysis.



Strategic Business Applications



PPM has become integral to businesses seeking to prioritize projects, optimize resource allocation, and enhance decision-making practices. The comprehensive analysis of the PPM market offers crucial insights that enable business leaders and stakeholders to understand market dynamics, competitive landscape, future trends, and drivers. Building upon these insights can lead to informed, strategic business decisions that are pivotal for sustaining growth and fostering innovation within organizations.



Competitive Insights and Market Evolution



The PPM landscape is characterized by the presence of leading technology firms that are continuously evolving to meet the complex demands of modern businesses. The report provides a succinct overview of these industry players, their strategic positioning, and prospects for the future. As industries continue to progress and new challenges emerge, the PPM market is slated to evolve, with companies adapting and innovating to stay ahead.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 89 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.3% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Project Portfolio Management - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

