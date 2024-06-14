Global Grain Silos and Storage System Market Size To Worth USD 2.47 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 5.04%

New York, United States , June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Grain Silos and Storage System Market Size is to Grow from USD 1.51 Billion in 2023 to USD 2.47 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.04% during the projected period.





Systems for storing grains and other materials in huge amounts or powder forms, such as cement, calcium hydroxide, calcium oxide, activated carbon, plastic resins, and others, are known as grain silos and storage systems. Large volumes of grain are stored in these by agricultural companies. To keep grains for a long time, farmers and food processors utilize grain silos, which are massive containers used to hold bulk items like grains or fermented feed. Increased high-quality grain yield from efficient post-harvest and storage systems will drive revenue growth in the market for grain silos and storage systems. The growing need for cost-effective, large-capacity storage will cause the market to grow more swiftly. Rising disposable income levels and increasing urbanization are the two primary market variables driving expansion. Additionally, increasing post-harvest losses and food waste would promote grain silos for sale, which would quicken the growth of the storage systems and grain silos markets. Additional factors, particularly an increase in applications from developing nations, will accelerate the market's rate of growth for grain silos and storage systems. Additionally, throughout the projection period, the grain silos and storage system market will have lucrative and rewarding growth potential due to the quick advancements in technology and silos' characteristics. However, the significant initial investment required for installation and equipment affects demand in developing countries, slowing the market's growth for grain silos and storage systems.

Global Grain Silos and Storage System Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Flat-Bottom Silo, Hopper Silo, Grain Bins, and Other Silo Types), By Commodity (Rice, Wheat, Maize, Soybean, Sunflower, and Other Commodity Types), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The flat-bottom silo segment is anticipated to dominate the global grain silos and storage system market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the type, the global grain silos and storage system market is divided into flat-bottom silo, hopper silo, grain bins, and other silo types. Among these, the flat-bottom silo segment is anticipated to dominate the global grain silos and storage system market during the projected timeframe. Due to flat-bottom silo architecture, grains stored and recovered most effectively.

The maize segment anticipated the largest revenue share of the global grain silos and storage system market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the commodity, the global grain silos and storage system market is divided into rice, wheat, maize, soybean, sunflower, and other commodity types. Among these, the maize segment anticipated the largest revenue share of the global grain silos and storage system market during the projected timeframe. Due to the large production throughout the year, farmers require storage facilities to retain maize quality.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global grain silos and storage system market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global grain silos and storage system market over the forecast period. The presence of significant market players, coupled with the ease of access to effective grain silos—such as electrical loaders and dischargers, moisture sensors, grain level sensors, computer systems, aerators, cameras, and dryers—along with the expectation that the region's consistently growing grain production will boost the demand for grain silos in North America, where the US leads the market in terms of revenue generated owing to its enormous capacity for both on- and off-farm storage and its status as the largest regional supplier of grains. Additionally, the US is projected to increase demand in this market due to the existence of an organized agriculture sector and rising grain output, which includes corn, wheat, sorghum, barley, and oats.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR in the global grain silos and storage system market during the predicted timeframe. The population, standard of living, and disposable income of the region are all quickly increasing. Asia-Pacific's grain storage market is growing due to the rising demand for these solutions in developing nations including China and India. Grain storage systems that effectively prevent rotting and guarantee food safety are in higher demand due to the rising middle class and rising temperatures in these countries. In addition, China held the largest market share in the Asia-Pacific area for grain silos storage systems, while India had the fastest growing market.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global grain silos and storage system market include AGCO Corporation, Behlen Mfg. Co., Polent SP Zoo, Prado Silos, SCAFCO Grain Systems Co., Sioux Steel Company, Bentall Rowlands Silo Storage Ltd., Brock Grain Systems Inc., Dehsetiler Makina, Hoffmann Inc., Mulmix Srl, Ag Growth International Inc., Buhler Holding AG, and Wieser Concrete Products Inc. and others.

Recent Developments

In September 2021, Riviana Foods Inc., a division of Madrid-based Ebro Foods, SA, has developed two additional silos at its wild rice plant in Minnesota, United States. It would raise the building's holding capacity by more than half.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global grain silos and storage system market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Grain Silos and Storage System Market, By Type

Flat Bottom Silo

Hopper Silo

Grain Bins

Other Silo Types

Global Grain Silos and Storage System Market, By Commodity

Rice

Wheat

Maize

Soybean

Sunflower

Other Commodity Types

Global Grain Silos and Storage System Market, By Regional

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



