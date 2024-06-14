Global Commercial Aircraft Windshield and Windows Market Size To Worth USD 7.5 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 2.43%

New York, United States , June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Commercial Aircraft Windshield and Windows Market Size to Grow from USD 5.9 billion in 2023 to USD 7.5 billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.43% during the forecast period.





Modern aircraft windows and windscreens allow passengers to enjoy the scenery while remaining protected from the weather. These windows are designed using a fail-safe principle, which considerably reduces the possibility of full failure. They function as thermal energy storage materials because they are made up of numerous layers of glass. The exterior glass layer protects passengers from the cold outside air, while the inside layer prevents condensation and freezing. The growing need for new aircraft has boosted the demand for strong commercial aeroplane windows and windscreens. Several key factors contribute to this expansion, including technological advancements in aviation, growing air travel demand, and industry-wide strategic collaborations. Smart windows with variable tinting, anti-fogging technologies, and built-in sensors improve passenger safety and comfort, making them a favourite choice among aircraft manufacturers.

Commercial Aircraft Windshield and Windows Market Value Chain Analysis

The commercial aircraft windscreen and windows market's value chain includes several stages, from raw material procurement to end-user delivery. Initially, raw materials including polycarbonate, acrylic, and specialised glass are obtained from suppliers. These materials are subsequently transformed into windows and windscreens using modern procedures such as lamination, coating, and precision cutting to meet demanding aviation regulations. The items are then marketed through OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) and aftermarket channels, with OEMs selling directly to aircraft manufacturers for new builds and the aftermarket supporting maintenance and replacement requirements. Finally, airlines and maintenance providers install windows and windscreens on aircraft to ensure passenger safety and comfort.

Global Commercial Aircraft Windshield and Windows Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Aircraft Type (Narrow Body, Wide Body, Freighter Aircraft, Regional Jets), By Material (Acrylic, Polycarbonate), By End Use (OEM, Aftermarket), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033.

Insights by Aircraft Type

The narrow body segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Airlines around the world, particularly low-cost carriers and regional airlines, are increasingly depending on narrow-body aircraft to meet the rising demand for short- to medium-haul flights. This trend has resulted in significant orders for narrow-body aircraft from manufacturers such as Boeing and Airbus, driving up demand for related components such as windscreens and windows. Many vintage narrow-body aircraft are nearing the end of their operating lifespan and being withdrawn from service. Airlines replacing these ageing aircraft frequently choose newer models with modernised components, such as windscreens and windows, resulting in increased demand for replacements and upgrades in this category.

Insights by Material

The polycarbonate segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Polycarbonate is substantially lighter than traditional materials such as glass, making it an appealing option for aircraft makers looking to cut weight while increasing fuel efficiency. As airlines aim to reduce operating costs while improving performance, there is a rising desire for lightweight materials in aircraft construction, such as windscreens and windows. Polycarbonate may be moulded into complex shapes, resulting in more adaptable and aerodynamically efficient windscreen and window designs. This flexibility allows manufacturers to optimise aircraft aerodynamic performance, resulting in higher fuel efficiency and performance.

Insights by End User

The aftermarket segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Aftermarket service companies frequently specialise in aircraft windscreen and window maintenance and repair, as they have the requisite experience, tools, and facilities to complete these tasks rapidly and successfully. Airlines rely on these suppliers' specialised abilities to assure the safety and reliability of their aircraft fleets, which increases demand for aftermarket services. MRO facilities that specialise in aircraft windscreen and window maintenance and repair are spreading worldwide to fulfil the increased demand for aftermarket services. This expansion enables service providers to provide convenient and accessible solutions to airlines operating in several locations, accelerating growth in the aftermarket industry.

Insights by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the Commercial Aircraft Windshield and Windows Market from 2023 to 2033. The demand for new aircraft and replacement parts such as windscreens and windows is heavily influenced by airline purchasing trends. Fleet expansion, the retirement of older aircraft, and technological advancements can all contribute to rising demand. Advances in materials science and engineering allow for the development of lighter, stronger and more resistant materials for aviation windscreens and glass. Smart windows equipped with sensors or coatings that improve visibility and durability have the potential to influence market trends. Competition between manufacturers and suppliers in North America, as well as international enterprises, influences market dynamics such as pricing strategies, product offerings, and technological advancements.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2033. The Asia-Pacific region is seeing strong growth in air travel demand, owing to reasons such as rising disposable incomes, urbanisation, and the proliferation of low-cost carriers. This expansion drives up demand for new aircraft as well as replacement parts such as windscreens and windows. Airlines in Asia-Pacific are constantly expanding their fleets to meet increasing passenger demand. This expansion increases demand for new aircraft, which promotes demand for related components like windscreens and windows.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major Vendors in The Global Commercial Aircraft Windshield and Windows Market are GKN Plc, PPG Industries, Inc., Gentex Corporation, The NORDAM Group, Inc., Saint-Gobain S.A., Control Logistics Inc., Plexiweiss GmbH, Llamas Plastics, Inc., Air-Craftglass Inc., Aerospace Plastic Components, Lee Aerospace, LP Aero Plastics, Inc., Tech-Tool Plastics Inc., VT San Antonio Aerospace Nagias, and Others Key Vendors.

Recent Market Developments

In November 2021, Llamas Plastics Inc. has received a long-term contract with the Defence Logistics Agency Aviation to provide V-22 aircraft windscreens. The contract is valued at $14.23 million.

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033.

Commercial Aircraft Windshield and Windows Market, Aircraft Type Analysis

Narrow Body

Wide Body

Freighter Aircraft

Regional Jets

Commercial Aircraft Windshield and Windows Market, Material Analysis

Acrylic

Polycarbonate

Commercial Aircraft Windshield and Windows Market, End User Analysis

OEM

Aftermarket

Commercial Aircraft Windshield and Windows Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



