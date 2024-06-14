Course Authoring Software Market to Grow at CAGR of 15% through 2033, The Brainy Insights

Newark, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 1.45 Billion Course Authoring Software market will reach USD 5.87 Billion by 2033. Increased adoption of mobile learning globally and rapidly growing demand for video-based course authoring may fuel the growth of the Course Authoring Software Market. Increasing adoption of mobile learning has gained widespread surge thereby resulting in the demand for the Course Authoring Software in the market. Wide variety of population who are not able to attend the offline lectures have an option for increased access to variety of educational materials sitting far from their place of class.



North America emerged as the largest global Course Authoring Software market, accounting for 58% of the total market. Owing to increasing investments and technological investments in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific exhibits the highest growth rate in the market owing to rapidly urbanization in the region.



In 2023, the market for course authoring software witnessed a significant shift towards cloud-based deployment, capturing a dominant market share of 78%. Owing to its increased adoption of cloud-based solutions across education and businesses globally and increasing demand for technological advancements in the global market.



In 2023, the Educational Institutes sector commanded a leading market share of 62% among End User Types. Further, it is expected to be the fastest-growing in the global market. Owing to increasing expansion of various university institutes, colleges and other medical sectors in the market.



Latest Development:



• In July 2021, Insight Partners, a leading venture capital firm based in the United States, secured $32 million in funding to support the growth strategy and enhance customer satisfaction initiatives of LearnWorlds, an e-learning and course production platform based in Greece. This investment agreement includes Boris Treskunov, the principal at Insight Partners, and Nikitas Koutoupes, the founding director, assuming management roles within LearnWorlds. Established in 2014 by Panos Siozos, Fanis Despotakis, and Giorgos Palaigeorgiou, LearnWorlds aims to democratize direct-to-consumer online learning and simplify the monetization of educational content creation.



• In December 2020, Elucidat entered into a partnership with CrossKnowledge, a comprehensive learning technology suite featuring an LMS provider, to assist clients in scaling up and expediting e-learning delivery.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Rapidly growing demand for e-learning



One of the major factors that boosts the growth of the Course Authoring Software is the rapidly growing demand for e-learning in the global market. Online learning or e-learning not only helps in providing the end-users with the convenient and various accessible means to their education. But also helps them provide better user experience to increase their educational qualification in the global market.



Restraints: High costs related to course authoring software development



Varied costs related to enhancing expenses in the market, such as, installation and machinery investments, hardware and software developmental expenses and other essential resources not only poses a significant restraint to the market but also presents a major obstacle in the growing market in the period forecasted.



Opportunities: Increased adoption of mobile learning globally



Increasing adoption of mobile learning has gained widespread surge thereby resulting in the demand for the Course Authoring Software in the market. Wide variety of population who are not able to attend the offline lectures have an option for increased access to variety of educational materials sitting far from their place of class.



Challenge: Lack of skilled professional and technological expertise



Without proficient professionals skilled in instructional design, multimedia development, and e-learning technologies, organizations may struggle to create high-quality courses that effectively meet the needs of learners. As a result, the learning experiences may be subpar, leading to diminished effectiveness of the courseware.



Some of the major players operating in the Course Authoring Software market are:



• Articulate Global Inc

• Brainshark Inc

• Easygenerator B.V.

• Elucidat

• iSpring Solutions Inc

• LearnWorlds (CY) Ltd

• Lessonly, Inc

• SAP Litmos

• Adobe Inc

• Instructure Inc



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type:



• On Premises

• Cloud-based



By End-User:



• Educational Institutes

• Enterprises



About the report:



The global Course Authoring Software market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



